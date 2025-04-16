Darius Alexander's 3 Best NFL Draft Fits

Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander is among the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native was downright dominant for the Rockets this past season. Alexander had a career-best season in 2024 by recording 40 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Alexander also showcased outstanding athleticism at the NFL Combine. The 6-foot-4 and 305-pound interior defensive lineman possesses dreamy measurements with 34-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Alexander ran a 4.95 40 and posted 28 reps on the bench press.

The No. 39 overall prospect in our latest Draft Network 100, Alexander is an elite run defender with untapped potential as a pass rusher. He pairs initial quickness with strength. We’ve identified three ideal fits for Alexander in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are entering the draft with a concerning lack of depth on their defensive line. Zach Sieler is an underrated player, but Miami lacks appropriate running mates, even for a three-down-linemen front. The current depth chart indicates veteran journeyman Matt Dickerson and Benito Jones are every-down starters with absolutely no depth behind them.

Emmanuel Ogbah and Calais Campbell combined to play more than 1,300 snaps for Anthony Weaver's defense last season. Neither veteran is slated to return in 2025. Even Da'Shawn Hand, who was a stellar contributor, left in free agency. The Dolphins have done absolutely nothing to replace those players. Chris Grier must draft several linemen, and Alexander should be a target at No. 48 overall.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort must continue improving his defensive line, which has undergone sweeping changes this offseason. Roy Lopez was allowed to depart in free agency and was replaced by the aforementioned Campbell, who should be on a snap count entering his 18th NFL season. Dalvin Tomlinson was also signed to a two-year contract following his release from the Cleveland Browns.

The Cardinals have also gone to great lengths to improve the edges of Jonathan Gannon's defense, signing Josh Sweat to a lucrative four-year, $76.4 million contract. Pressure must also arrive via the interior, and Tomlinson is especially a projection. The Cardinals need more from Darius Robinson in 2025, but adding Alexander at No. 47 overall would be impactful.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe in keeping the cupboard filled across the defensive line and they've lost some contributors this offseason. William Gholston remains unrestricted, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka signed elsewhere in free agency. Vita Vea is slated to be flanked by Calijah Kancey and Logan Hall.