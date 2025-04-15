Bradyn Swinson's 3 Best NFL Draft Fits

No matter how wild the draft process is or how skewed certain boards may be in relation to the ‘consensus’, one thing annually reigns true when it comes to building a roster—teams always need pass-rushers, and you can never have too many.

Considering team and scheme fits, LSU edge threat Bradyn Swinson could be particularly beneficial to the following clubs.

Washington Commanders

Offense wasn’t the issue for Washington last fall. While GM Adam Peters has added the likes of Javon Kinlaw, Deatrich Wise Jr, Eddie Goldman, and Jacob Martin along the front seven, the burgundy and gold need more juice at the edge spot. Although DC Joe Whitt Jr did an excellent job of creating pressures with stunts and games along the interior, players who have the ability to win in isolation (one-on-one) are needed if the Commanders eye another trip to the NFC title game. It’s nice to have an offense that can score 30+ every week if you need them to, but limiting offenses and keeping pressure off of Jayden Daniels will lift the performance ceiling of Washington.

Swinson’s body profile fits the mold of a primary 3-4 outside linebacker, but in Whitt’s creative and alignment-versatile system, Swinson’s ability to make plays with his hand in the dirt or standing up would fit nicely.

The more I watch of Bradyn Swinson’s tape the more I think he’s going to work into my early Day 2 edge crop moreso than the 3rd, early 4th.



Dynamic edge threat that lives in the backfield and is constantly near the football. Also a player that can win in a variety of ways as a… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 14, 2025

Green Bay Packers

Swinson’s 6-foot-4, 255-pound frame meets many of the thresholds the Packers and GM Brian Gutekunst look for in their pass rushers. Additionally, Swinson’s length (33-plus-inch arms), elite motor, and hand usage showcase a few of the traits Gutekunst liked in recent additions like Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare over the last few drafts. If Swinson is added with either of Green Bay’s two selections in the second and third rounds, expect him to come in right away and compete for reps with the ones.

New York Jets

There is a whole lot of intrigue about what the youth-infused Jets front seven could be this year, especially considering Aaron Glenn is now running the show. While Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson II, and Will McDonald IV remain the headliners, adding Swinson is a path I’m in favor of considering the division they’re in and the type of impact Swinson could have early on.