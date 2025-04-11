Detroit Lions 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 NFL Draft with seven total selections. General manager Brad Holmes should be searching for a pass-rushing threat to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who is recovering from a serious season-ending injury. That should sit atop the Lions’ priority list.

The rest of the draft should focus on adding depth and competition at key positions of need. The Lions are annual Super Bowl contenders and a successful crop of rookies could help push them over the top. We’ve completed a seven-round Lions mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 28 overall): Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The Lions desperately require a running mate for Hutchinson. His recovery from a season-ending injury exacerbates what was already an existing necessity. Mike Green is a twitched-up pass rusher who enters the draft as one of college football’s most productive sack artists. Green possesses a deep pass-rushing repertoire that is pro-ready.

Round 2 (No. 60 overall): Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Starting right guard Kevin Zeitler signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. It has created a massive hole on the Lions' typically excellent offensive line. Tyler Booker would be a plug-and-play starter. Booker overwhelms opponents with raw power and strength, and his physical play style is an easy fit for Dan Campbell and the culture.

Round 3 (No. 102 overall): Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Another weapon for Jared Goff is a mid-sized priority. The Lions don't roster a ton of wide receiver depth behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Elic Ayomanor is a big and powerful pass-catching threat with a vertical skill set. Ayomanor pairs burst and deep-developing speed to make big-time plays.

Round 4 (No. 130 overall): Jaylin Smith, CB, USC

The Lions essentially swapped out Carlton Davis for D.J. Reed at cornerback. Reed is an upgrade, but better depth is needed at boundary corner. Jaylin Smith is slightly undersized, but his twitchiness and physical skill set are equalizers when he's tasked with playing outside. Smith is fluid when covering underneath.

Round 6 (No. 196 overall): Justin Barron, LB, Syracuse

The Lions love drafting linebacker depth. Justin Barron is a positional convert from safety. His skill set is better utilized when playing near the line of scrimmage. Barron also projects as a special-teams ace. The Orange standout has recorded 90 tackles in back-to-back years.

Round 7 (No. 228 overall): Trey Wedig, OT, Indiana

Expect the Lions to target swing tackle depth behind starters Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell at some point. Indiana's Trey Wedig enters the draft as a two-year starter with 13 starts at right tackle in 2024. Wedig possesses the play strength required to establish himself as an NFL player.

Round 7 (No. 244 overall): Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame