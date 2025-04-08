Jordan Burch NFL Draft Interview: Ready To Compete

Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch is among the best pass rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft. A true three-down lineman, Burch was outstanding for the No. 1-ranked Ducks program in 2024. After stringing together a career-best season with 8.5 sacks, he went to the NFL Combine and ran a blazing-fast 4.67 40-yard dash at 279 pounds.

Burch recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Burch discussed breaking out at Oregon, his outstanding performance at the NFL Combine, rushing the passer and stopping the run, moving halfway across the country to better himself, and more.

JM: You strung together two outstanding seasons at Oregon after transferring from South Carolina. What do you think it was about your mentality and approach that allowed you to hit the ground running?

Jordan Burch: When I made that decision to go across the country, I left my family and friends behind and had to acclimate to new surroundings. It was a huge decision. I knew I had to lock in. Whatever they put in front of me, my plan was to finally put everything together.

I took everything incredibly seriously. It dawned on me that I had two years left in college. I started playing a more complete game and had my two best seasons of college football.

JM: You’re from South Carolina, like you just alluded to. It must have been tough to leave the comforts of home behind.

Jordan Burch: It was definitely tough. I had never been past Texas geographically. Going across the country, getting used to the rain, the food, the way people talk, it was totally different for me.

JM: I bet (laughs). You settled in nicely, though. You especially exploded this past season, recording career-highs in tackles for loss (11) and sacks (8.5). What changed for you this past season leading to that production?

Jordan Burch: I really locked in with the coaching staff. I felt more comfortable asking questions. My first year at Oregon was a bit shaky. I had never really played that 4i role, but I had to get used to it. I was coming home at night and adjusting my stance in the mirror.

I was trying to work my steps, grasp the position and put it all together. For that year at Oregon, I didn’t play to my standards. I put it all together this past season. I put in the work in order to make that happen.

JM: You sure did. You also participated at this year's NFL Combine. I thought your 4.67 40 was an outstanding result at 279 pounds. Do you think you surprised scouts with your athleticism?

Jordan Burch: I think some of the scouts were surprised, yeah. They were asking me what I was going to run during my formal interviews. When I told them 4.6, they were like no way (laughs). They were surprised.

I knew what I was capable of. I’ve been running fast times since I was a little kid. I think a good amount of people were surprised though.

JM: That’s a great way to surprise scouts. I want to get into positional versatility. You talked about initially acclimating to that 4i role. What’s your best fit at the next level?

Jordan Burch: I would personally say the EDGE spot. The five-tech, six, wide-nine. I’ve been playing those positions dating back to high school. I think those spots are the best overall fit for me.

JM: I'm excited to talk about your pass-rush arsenal with you. You're incredibly powerful and you might have the best bull rush in this class. What do you consider to be your go-to moves and counters?

Jordan Burch: I definitely look to get into that bull rush. I’m going to find out if offensive linemen can handle that bull rush. That’s what I look at during film sessions. Can the tackle handle a bull rush? I work moves off of that.

I love pushing the pocket. I can counter off a bull rush with a hump [move] or I might use the cross chop or a forklift, depending on how the offensive lineman sets. I want to get his hands off of me. The bull rush is the main move I’m going to get into though.

JM: You're also loose and powerful when stopping the run. Do you feel like you're a three-down lineman at the next level?

Jordan Burch: For sure I am. Whatever my team needs me to do, I feel comfortable doing it. We always said stop the run and have some fun. In my mind, if we can get a tackle for loss or kill a run play at the line of scrimmage, we can rush the passer on third-and-long.

I really do love stopping the run. I love setting the edge. I enjoy it as much as I do rushing the passer.

JM: It shows on tape. If you could hand-pick the QB for your first career sack, who would you choose and why?

Jordan Burch: Really, it’s all of them (laughs). For the first one, I gotta go with Patrick Mahomes. He’s the best quarterback in the league right now. You always see him on TV. He’d probably be the one.

JM: Didn’t the Eagles sack him enough times in the Super Bowl? Maybe leave Pat alone.

Jordan Burch: They got after him, man (laughs).

JM: We've appreciated your time today (laughs). When a team uses a top 50 pick on Jordan Burch, what kinda guy are they getting?