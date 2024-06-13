Noah Thomas Scouting Report

Noah Thomas is an alignment-versatile, big-bodied receiver who makes for a big target for quarterbacks in the short and intermediate portions of the field.

Draft Grade: Round 6 - Role Specific Contributor

Strengths:

Alignment Versatility: Because of Thomas’ size, he can play both as an outside receiver and in the slot.

Overall Size/Length: Thomas has great size and overall length that makes him a big target for quarterbacks in the middle of the field.

Route Running/IQ: Thomas is an efficient route runner who understands how to get open versus both man and zone defenses.

Concerns:

Acceleration: Thomas lacks top-end acceleration, which affects his ability to separate on routes in the short, intermediate, and deep portions of the field.

Top-End Speed: It appears Thomas doesn't have the top-end speed to run vertical routes and separate from defenders, which negatively impacts his ability to create explosive plays.

Noah Thomas Summary/Projection:

Noah Thomas is a senior wide receiver prospect who spent the first few years of his career at Texas A&M, where the 2024 season was his most productive. Thomas entered the portal for the 2025 season and was one of the most coveted receivers available. Thomas’s plus traits as a receiver include his alignment versatility, his ability to play multiple roles offensively, and his reliability as a big target for quarterbacks—particularly in contested catch situations and traffic.

Evaluating Thomas, he has the overall size and length to be utilized both as an outside X-type receiver and in the slot as a power slot. Thomas, as a route runner, is a savvy technician who finds openings in the defense against zone and becomes a large, dependable target for quarterbacks. He plays best operating in the short to intermediate portions of the field, where he can be a quick option for the quarterback. When in the slot, Thomas can also run the vertical seam route, giving quarterbacks a big target to fit the ball into tight windows. Thomas is a high-IQ player who has a natural knack for finding soft spots in coverage.

As a big target, Thomas also possesses natural ball skills. He can adjust to the football and track it properly. In situations where Thomas needs to use his body to shield defenders, he does a great job utilizing his catch radius to keep defenders from deflecting the ball. He also has good body control and can jump and high-point the football, timing his leap properly and attacking the ball at its highest point. Because of his height, he executes this at a high success rate, reaching the ball where defenders often can't. This makes Thomas a prime red-zone candidate for jump-ball situations.