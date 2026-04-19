2026 NFL Mock Draft: Final Predictions

It is finally 2026 NFL Draft week! We have made it through the season, all-star games, the combine, and pro days. Every NFL team has the data they need to set its board and go get the guy they want on draft night. Check out my final mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft and see which players I have teams selecting.

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2026 NFL Mock Draft: Final

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders' signing of Kirk Cousins raised a couple of questions across the NFL about whether they were still going with Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. In my opinion, I think this move gives some insight into what Tom Brady believes goes into the proper development of a young quarterback over time. They truly have a long-term commitment to Mendoza by signing a veteran and then allowing him to sit and watch. When he is ready, then he can play.

2. New York Jets

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech



The draft starts at pick two with the Jets and the various options they can go with for this pick. While they could go with a quarterback and draft Alabama QB Ty Simpson, I ultimately believe they will wait to see how the rest of the board falls since they are also sitting at pick 16. They decide to go with defense and draft proven, productive edge rusher David Bailey. Bailey was one of the most impactful defenders in college football last season and has the opportunity to step right in and be an immediate impact player.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State



The Cardinals need a long-term answer at the quarterback position, with only journeyman quarterbacks on their depth chart. But they also need to think about rebuilding this roster to compete in one of the most physical divisions in football, the NFC West. The Cardinals need impact talent on the defensive side of the ball that can make impact plays. With the No. 3 pick, the Cardinals go with Ohio State's Arvell Reese. Reese is a versatile, two-level defender who can lead the team in tackles and sacks at some point in his career.

4. Tennessee Titans

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Titans are in year one of the Robert Saleh era and year two of Cam Ward. Sitting at the No. 4 pick, the Titans could go offense and draft RB Jeremiyah Love, but I think Saleh is too tempted to add a player like Sonny Styles. Saleh has coached great defensive players in San Francisco, like Fred Warner, whose impact numbers don't do him enough justice, and Styles has the potential to have the same level of impact. Saleh has his potential All-Pro talent on his defense to groom and grow in Tennessee.

5. New York Giants

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Giants have invested heavily in the front seven of this defense and still have a lingering contract dispute with Dexter Lawrence. But their secondary needs some help to help elevate the results of this entire defense. With the No. 5 pick, the Giants go with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Downs is a three-level impact player that should remind fans of a Xavier McKinney-style player who is aggressive, fast, and physical at the defensive back position.

6. Cleveland Browns

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Browns may not know who their starting quarterback will be in Week 1 of the season, but they do know they need to protect him. One glaring hole on this offense is the OT position. Monroe Freeling appears to have the measurables and athletic skills to project to being a starting OT in the NFL for the next decade, and appears to be exactly what the Browns need at the position.

7. Washington Commanders

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



The Commanders at pick No. 7 are sitting in a good spot, with both Jeremiyah Love and whoever they deem to be the best WR in the class still on the board. While drafting another receiver for Daniels to throw the football to in this position would be great for Daniels' development, the Commanders go with RB Jeremiyah Love. Love will officially be listed as an RB, but he has the skill set to be considered an offensive weapon because of how impactful he can be in the passing game. The run game of Daniels, combined with Love, could be the engine for this offense for the next five years and give opposing defenses difficulties gameplanning.

8. New Orleans Saints

The Saints have already lost Demario Davis and are currently in negotiations with EDGE Cam Jordan, who have been two of their key pieces and leaders defensively. With that being the case, it’s a must that the Saints get this pick right by finding the new leader of the defense—a combination of talent and leadership. Rueben Bain Jr. has the opportunity to step right in and be a leader of this defense, and he plays the game with violence and a high motor.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Chiefs will enter this season with the biggest chip on their shoulder that they've had since the beginning of the Mahomes era. It's been a few years since this offense has truly been dangerous, and I believe the Chiefs want to get back to that. They signed Kenneth Walker III in the offseason, and now they go after WR1 in the draft and select Jordyn Tyson.

10. New York Giants (via CIN)

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



The Giants now have two first-round picks inside the Top 10. This allows them to address another critical part of their team, and that's the OL. In this spot, the Giants draft Miami OT Francis Mauigoa. Mauigoa can play OT or OG for the Giants and help solidify a group that has had its ups and downs.

11. Miami Dolphins

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



The Dolphins have so many needs on this team that they essentially can't go wrong with any of the guys in this range. In this spot, the Dolphins survey the board and decide to go with the best cornerback in the draft class, Mansoor Delane. Delane helps address a position that has been struggling for years and gives the Dolphins a starting point defensively to begin this rebuild.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Carnell Tate to the Cowboys? Let’s kick off the drama. Jerry Jones proved last offseason that he is willing to part with extremely talented players if negotiations don't go the way he sees fit. And so far, with George Pickens' negotiations, they are trending in the same direction. Drafting Tate gives Jones the leverage he wants to be able to move on from Pickens and have a replacement in the fold. NFL fans, get ready to watch yet another contract dispute unfold between Jerry Jones, the agent, and the player.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

In just a few months, the receiver position went from a strength of this team to a position of need. The Rams have had rumors of trading Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua has had issues off the field. The Rams are clearly in "win-now" mode and can't afford to waste a year of an aging Matthew Stafford. So, in this position, they go with USC WR Makai Lemon to give themselves some reassurance that this WR room will remain a baseline for talent into the season and give themselves a shot at raising the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



Drafting Kenyon Sadiq is the Ravens doing what they do best: evaluate the players, sit back on the draft board, and watch the ball fall to them. They then potentially draft an All-Pro player that other teams passed up on and find great value. The Ravens lost Isaiah Likely this offseason, who was consistently developing a more important role in this offense. In this position, the Ravens go with Sadiq, as they view him as an offensive weapon and a guy they can use in many different situations. At this spot, Sadiq is the best offensive player on the board.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The Buccaneers are one of those teams that have been in search of an answer to their pass rush issues for a few years now, and not having one has hurt this team in key situations. In this spot, the Buccaneers go after Miami edge Akheem Mesidor. Mesidor plays the game with a high motor and physicality, which should make him have an immediate impact on the Buccaneers' defensive line.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



The Jets double down on defense in the first round. Last year during the season, they traded away their No. 1 corner, so this quickly became a position of need. Jermod McCoy is a scheme-versatile corner who has good ball skills and is able to create turnovers—exactly what this Aaron Glenn-led defense needs.

17. Detroit Lions

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Lions took a step back last year from their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, as they didn't make the playoffs. A lot of the blame went to the offensive side of the football, but the defense still has personnel issues. The Lions need to find a long-term answer opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Cashius Howell was an impact player in the SEC and finished toward the top in sacks in college football last year. His strength and speed should translate to the NFL and finally give the Lions a good one-two punch coming off the edges next season.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon



The Vikings lost Harrison Smith this offseason as he decided to hang up the cleats and retire. This leaves a hole in their secondary that needs to be filled. With the No. 18 pick, the Vikings go with Oregon SAF Dillon Thieneman. Thieneman is an alignment-versatile player who should pair well within this Brian Flores defense.

19. Carolina Panthers

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah



The Panthers and Bryce Young took massive steps forward this year as they were able to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Their equation of investing resources into Young has worked. With this pick, they keep the same formula but attack a different position group and draft OL Spencer Fano. Fano can play both OT and OG and be able to allow the Panthers to reshuffle this OL and give Young an upgraded unit heading into the new season.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri



The Cowboys have made a couple of moves to upgrade this defense since the departure of Micah Parsons, and they appear to be heading in the right direction. But there is still room for improvement. Dallas looks to further solidify this front with some youth and versatility along the front and draft Missouri edge Zion Young.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama



The Steelers could go receiver here and completely upgrade a unit that needs a significant talent boost, which became evident during the season. But with the future of the quarterback position completely in the air, they can't afford to pass up on a quarterback who has the tools to become a good NFL starter. They don't have to give up any extra resources and they get a potential franchise quarterback at pick 21.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State



Jim Harbaugh, staying true to his recipe for winning, decides to draft IOL. This is key because it allows the Chargers to remain a run-heavy team and be productive while also helping in the pass protection of Justin Herbert.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington



Where there is smoke, there is fire. And this A.J. Brown and the Eagles connection appears to be headed for a separation. To prepare for this, the Eagles draft Washington WR Denzel Boston. Boston is a big-bodied possession receiver who can make great one-on-one catches, which should help fill the void left by A.J. Brown.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

The Browns, in the first round of this draft, double down offensively. With their second pick in the first round, they go after Omar Cooper Jr. Cooper is an alignment-versatile receiver who has shown a wide catch radius and strong hands. Adding to the receiver room is a must for the Browns, and they may have just drafted their new WR1.

25. Chicago Bears

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama



The Bears have a couple of different routes they can go with this pick, but they ultimately go with drafting OT from Alabama, Kadyn Proctor. There has been much discussion about how they address the LT position, and I believe they should aim to address it in the first round and draft a player they believe can be a high-end starter for them for the next decade.

26. Buffalo Bills

Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State



The Bills had one of the best passing defenses in the entire NFL, but also had one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL. To help bring some balance to this team, the Bills draft Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald. McDonald should be a plug-and-play improvement piece for the Bills.

27. San Francisco 49ers

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M



The 49ers appear to be in a transition period offensively with the departure of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle's injury. Contract disputes with Trent Williams and rumors of a possible trade of Brandon Aiyuk have only added to the uncertainty. With that being the case, they have to continue to invest in the transition. They do that by drafting receiver KC Concepcion. Concepcion is a dynamic playmaker who can play all over the field and gives Shanahan another fun weapon to work with.

28. Houston Texans

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

The Texans have one of the best defenses we've seen over the past 20 years, as they can single-handedly win games by themselves. While this is true, they still have a couple of holes that they can address on this roster. The IDL position is one of them. So, in this spot, the Texans draft Clemson IDL Peter Woods. Woods, inserted into this defense, could become a true impact player from the IDL position.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



The Chiefs lost quite a few key pieces to their secondary this offseason, and if they have Super Bowl aspirations, they need to find a way to fill those voids. With pick 29, they go after Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell. Terrell, although undersized, can play both on the outside and the nickel position, which sounds really similar to the player they just traded away, Trent McDuffie.

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN)

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

The Dolphins may have the worst receiver room in the NFL after trading away Jaylen Waddle. And if they want any positive ROI on Malik Willis, they have to get him some receiver help. In this spot, they draft Chris Brazzell II. Brazzell, a tall, lanky receiver, also showcased his vertical speed at the combine. This is an attractive combination for the Dolphins' front office as they look to rebuild this wide receiver room.

31. New England Patriots

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State



The Patriots' offensive line needs to be upgraded, and that was evident even if you remove the play of Will Campbell. So, with pick 31, they go with Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor. Iheanachor is an athletic, highly competitive tackle who appears to also have position versatility.

32. Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame



The Seahawks won the Super Bowl, but this offseason also decided to let the Super Bowl MVP walk in free agency. And with backup RB Zach Charbonnet coming off an injury, RB is a huge hole for this team. With that being the case, the Seahawks draft Jadarian Price to fill a void offensively that could help them repeat as Super Bowl champs.





47. Indianapolis Colts

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame



The Colts parted ways with WR Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason, which means they have to find a No. 2 receiver to pair with Alec Pierce. With their first pick in the draft, they do just that and draft Notre Dame receiver Malachi Fields. If not for an average 40 time at the combine, Fields may have gone in the first round.

48. Atlanta Falcons

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF



With the off-the-field issues of James Pearce Jr., the Falcons are now forced to address the edge rusher position once again. Malachi Lawrence is a player who checks the height, weight, and athleticism boxes and has the upside to develop into a double-digit sack player in the NFL.

52. Green Bay Packers

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

The Packers lost one of their explosive weapons this offseason to the New England Patriots, which means they have a hole at that position that needs to be filled. In this spot, the Packers go with Oklahoma dynamic playmaker Deion Burks. Burks is a versatile, dynamic playmaker who should be an impact player in this offense.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville



The Jaguars have announced that Travis Hunter is going to play more cornerback in 2026, and they also have Brian Thomas Jr. trying to rebound to his rookie-year level. This means the Jaguars have to add to this receiver room. In this spot, the Jaguars go with Louisville receiver Chris Bell. If not for a late-season torn ACL, Chris Bell would have most likely been a first-round selection. So, as long as his rehab is going well, this is a great value for the Jaguars.

62. Denver Broncos

Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama



The Broncos traded away their first-round pick to the Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle, which, in my opinion, lets the NFL know the Broncos feel they are close to competing for a Super Bowl. The Broncos are close but could use a couple of small upgrades, one of those being the LB position. In this spot, they draft LB Deontae Lawson, an athletic second-level defender who gives them valuable depth and has the opportunity to become a starter in the near future.



