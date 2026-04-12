2026 NFL Mock Draft: What Do Betting Odds Say?

As the 2026 NFL Draft draws closer, the volume of mock draft posts increases exponentially. It’s a wonderful time of year, honestly, and we can see all sorts of creativity play out. There are predictive and “what I would do” mocks. There are mocks with trades, mocks without them, best player available mocks, and so much more. However, this mock will be a bit different than all of those.

The players selected by each team reflect the available betting odds for teams, players, position groups, etc. That exercise is meant to illustrate what a chalk-like draft would look like. In addition to the selections, value plays are discussed to help give bettors a potential edge.

So let’s take a look at what a first-round 2026 NFL mock draft looks like based only on betting odds.

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2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders are all but certain to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Fernando Mendoza is the massive betting favorite at DraftKings with odds of -20000. The Heisman Trophy winner, who led Indiana to a national championship, is widely viewed as the clear QB1 and will learn from veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in Las Vegas.

2. New York Jets

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech



Recent movement in the betting markets has shifted David Bailey into the pole position to be the No. 2 overall pick at -115. The Jets are rebuilding their defense from the ground up, and Bailey fits the bill perfectly as the prototypical edge rusher who led the nation with 14.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State



The Cardinals have a glaring need for pass-rush talent after struggling to pressure opposing QBs throughout last season. Arvell Reese is the betting favorite to go here at +130. He toggled between off-ball linebacker and edge rusher in 2025, but I expect his full pass-rushing capabilities to be unlocked in the NFL. Reese acknowledged at the Combine that he has to improve as a full-time edge player, but his blend of size and burst gives him the upside to be the most disruptive pass rusher in this class.

4. Tennessee Titans

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



There seems to be a ton of momentum surrounding Jeremiyah Love and the Titans, and he's the betting favorite to go No. 4 at +105. While there’s something to be said for a team outside of the perceived playoff picture spending a top-five pick on a running back, I don't hate this idea. There aren't many blue-chip players in this draft class and Love is a tremendous talent. I feel he’s an even better running back prospect than Ashton Jeanty was last year, who went sixth overall. Plus, it helps that Tennessee isn't looking for a quarterback.

5. New York Giants

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Big Blue is the betting favorite to draft Ohio State standout linebacker Sonny Styles, with DK listing him at +175 odds. Styles will bolster a porous Giants run defense that added Tremaine Edmunds in free agency.

6. Cleveland Browns

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns aren't exactly hiding their desire to bolster their wide receiver corps. While they weren't able to nab a big fish via trade, they can take the WR1 here with the sixth pick. The all-around package that Carnell Tate brings to the table makes him a great pick here, with odds of +150. Tate is a versatile, technically sound receiver who just knows how to get open in short-to-intermediate windows. He has that rare ability to pluck the ball out of the air from any angle.

7. Washington Commanders

Rueben Bain Jr. is one of the top three-down edge rushers in the 2026 NFL Draft class and would be an immediate upgrade for the Washington Commanders’ defense, which allowed the fifth-most yards per game (242.5) last season. Oddsmakers currently have Bain listed at +500 to be Washington’s No. 7 overall pick, trailing only a couple of other blue-chip prospects who have already come off the board in this mock.

8. New Orleans Saints

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



With Carnell Tate and Rueben Bain Jr. coming off the board before this pick, we're left to the man with the third-best odds to be the No. 8 overall pick, Mansoor Delane. Delane was the most complete draft-eligible cornerback in college football this past season, frequently using his physicality and elite football IQ to shut down receivers. He can excel in both man and zone coverage as an immediate starter for the Saints.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



Francis Mauigoa is the clear favorite to be the first offensive lineman drafted (-300 odds) at DK and has strong implied odds for a top-10 selection (-380). The 2025 Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, who allowed just 15 pressures and two sacks last season, would immediately upgrade a Kansas City O-Line that allowed Patrick Mahomes to be sacked a career-high 34 times last season.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is a top-five overall player in this class, but great safeties have slipped before. In this scenario, he gets to No. 10—with -140 odds to be selected in the top 10—and the Bengals are thrilled. Downs is an incredibly instinctive player who can thrive anywhere on the field. He brings strong leadership skills to the table, too. He can quickly become the new captain of the defense through his on-field play and off-field demeanor.

11. Miami Dolphins

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Dolphins, who have moved on from both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, need immediate help at wide receiver. Jordyn Tyson, who showcased elite separation and red-zone dominance with 18 TDs over his last two seasons at Arizona State, would immediately upgrade Miami’s rebuilding passing attack.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



The Cowboys are expected to have a defense-heavy draft to fill the litany of needs they have on that side of the ball. The best defensive player still available and the one with the best remaining odds of being a top 10 pick is Jermod McCoy (-115). McCoy had a good Pro Day to remind the world just how freakin' good he can be. He hasn't played since the 2024 season, but he's arguably the top corner in the class. He combines size, athleticism, and ball skills at a very high level. If he regains his pre-injury explosiveness, McCoy has the potential to become a true CB1. He'll be healthy for the season and will quickly remind people of why he was the talk of the town in Knoxville as a sophomore.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Makai Lemon posted standout production last season at USC, ranking eighth in FBS in receiving yards (1,156) and top 10 in receiving touchdowns (11), while leading the Big Ten with 502 yards after catch. The Rams, who are strongly favored to draft a wideout (+105), tab the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner as the perfect slot complement to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Spencer Fano, OL, Utah



Spencer Fano is a natural tackle but was asked to take center drills at the 2026 NFL Combine. Some believe he's best suited to play center at the NFL level. Fano is extremely polished, technically sound, and has great footwork. I think he can overcome his arm-length issues to become a starting right tackle if given the opportunity, but he could become the best center in the class, too. The Ravens lost center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency and find a replacement here, as the Ravens are favored (+140) to take an offensive lineman with their first pick.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Cashius Howell posted elite production: 71 combined tackles, 22.5 TFL, 15.5 sacks, 13 passes defended, and two forced fumbles last season at Texas A&M. Oddsmakers have Tampa Bay favored to grab an edge defender (+135) after finishing tied for 18th in the NFL in sacks (37) in 2025.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

The Jets need a long-term complement to Garrett Wilson. Omar Cooper Jr. is physical, versatile, and can make the quarterback right on throws that other receivers simply can't get to. He had a nose for the end zone in college as well. New York is setting itself up to be in a better spot to take a quarterback in 2027.

17. Detroit Lions

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound former Georgia Bulldogs standout is one of the top offensive tackles in the 2026 NFL Draft class. The Detroit Lions are -175 favorites to draft offensive line help at pick No. 17 after Jared Goff was sacked a career-high 38 times last season.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon



I can't ignore how great a fit Dillon Thieneman would be with the Vikings as a Harrison Smith replacement. Thieneman checks a lot of boxes: experience, ball production, range, football IQ, etc. If there were ever a draft to throw positional value out the window in round one, this is it. Take the seamless fit. The Vikings are +190 to take a safety with their first pick, and Thieneman's O/U is set at 18.5.

19. Carolina Panthers

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



The 6-foot-3, 245-pound talent’s record-breaking NFL Combine performance, which included a 4.39-second 40-yard dash (fastest ever for a TE) and 43.5-inch vertical jump, has amplified his overall draft stock. Sadiq’s eye-popping testing follows his prolific 2025 junior campaign, where he led all FBS tight ends in receiving touchdowns (8) and set Oregon's single-season record for receptions (51) by a tight end. Giving Bryce Young another weapon to pair with star WR Tetairoa McMillan would take the Panthers' attack to the next level. The Panthers are favored to draft Sadiq at +300.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

Peter Woods lost some of his luster in 2025. Originally projected to be a top-10 pick, his landing spot is murky even this close to the draft. But as the Cowboys look to rebuild their defense, I like the idea of adding Woods here. He is already an excellent run defender, but what makes him especially intriguing is his upside as a pass rusher. His athleticism, power, and relentless motor give him the tools to develop into a legitimate interior disruptor on passing downs, adding much-needed versatility and long-term upside to the Cowboys' defensive front.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State



Vega Ioane, one of the top-five betting favorites to be the first offensive lineman drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, is widely regarded as a premier interior lineman prospect. The All-American guard allowed zero sacks and only four pressures during his standout 2025 campaign. With elite run-blocking and pass-blocking grades from his time at Penn State, Ioane would deliver an immediate upgrade to Pittsburgh’s offensive line. Oddsmakers currently list the Steelers as +185 favorites to draft an offensive lineman with the No. 21 overall pick.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama



The Chargers must continue investing in their offensive line. The fit here with Kadyn Proctor—and his potential positional versatility—makes sense. Proctor may start as a guard, but I can see him potentially winding up as the Chargers' left tackle with Rashawn Slater moving inside. Either way, Proctor looks like a long-term starter somewhere on the left side of the line.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson



Blake Miller showed immense durability, starting every game for Clemson (54) in his four-year career with the Tigers, setting the school record in snaps (3,778). The Eagles are favored at odds of +115 to go offensive line with their first-round selection after witnessing star QB Jalen Hurts being sacked a whopping 79 times over the last two seasons.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

If the Browns want to find a potential long-term left tackle solution in this draft, this is the last spot they can do it. Caleb Lomu is a young, high-ceiling prospect who made significant strides this season in both pass protection and run blocking. He's a better pass protector at this stage in his career than a run blocker, but he's got the goods to stay on the left side and develop.

25. Chicago Bears

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn



The elite DL prospect is generating major buzz with strong comparisons to former two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Carlos Dunlap. His rare positional versatility lets him dominate from multiple spots across the line, making him a high-upside pass-rushing threat. After a tough 2025 season that saw Chicago rank 29th in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (361.8 ypg), oddsmakers are heavily favoring the Bears to address the defensive line in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft at -155 odds.

26. Buffalo Bills

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The Bills are +175 to take an EDGE here and the best one on the board is Akheem Mesidor. He's an older prospect (will be 25 this season), but his game is NFL-ready now, even if most of his potential upside has been tapped into. Mesidor can be a year-one contributor in Buffalo.

27. San Francisco 49ers

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M



The Paul Hornung Award (nation's most versatile player) winner is favored at odds of -300 to hear his name called in the first round. The 2025 All-American finished tied for third in the FBS with two PR TDs, while also leading the Aggies in receptions (61), receiving yards (919), and total TDs (10; 9 rec, 1 rush). Concepcion would be an ideal fit for Kyle Shanahan's West Coast offense that just added veteran WR Mike Evans in free agency. Concepcion is -270 to go in the first round.

28. Houston Texans

Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State



The Texans have a good group of pass rushers already. Here, they add a run-stuffing nose tackle. Kayden McDonald is a massive interior defensive lineman who has been steadily climbing draft boards. He uses his strength and high motor to wreak havoc against the run. McDonald is -380 to go in the first round.

29. Arizona Cardinals (via trade w/ KC)

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama



Betting markets are strongly projecting Alabama quarterback Simpson to sneak into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at odds of -285. In his senior season with the Crimson Tide, Simpson threw for 3,567 passing yards and delivered a standout 28:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio as a 2025 Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist. The Arizona Cardinals, listed as +115 favorites to land the intriguing QB prospect, trade back into the first round with the Kansas City Chiefs to select Simpson.

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN)

The Dolphins need help in a lot of areas. So after adding to their wide receiver corps earlier, they nab some DB help here with a player with the best remaining odds to go in the first round. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a safety with a knack for stopping the run and forcing fumbles. I don't see him consistently playing a deep safety role for the Dolphins. Instead, he can make game-changing plays in the box. He can be a contributor as a rookie in this role and help elevate Miami's defense. McNeil-Warren is -260 to go in the first round.

31. New England Patriots

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington



The Patriots, who parted ways with veteran WR Stefon Diggs this offseason, desperately need to add proven weapons to the passing game for emerging star QB Drake Maye. If the Patriots choose not to meet the massive asking price for Eagles WR A.J. Brown, drafting a talented wideout becomes imperative. The Washington Huskies’ Offensive Skill Player of the Year (2025) is favored to come off the board in the first round at odds of -190. The 6-foot-4 and 212-pound talent, who tied for 9th in NCAA FBS with 11 receiving touchdowns, would instantly become a viable red-zone threat for Maye.

32. Seattle Seahawks

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee



Only Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, and Nehemiah Pritchett are under contract at cornerback for Seattle in 2026. Colton Hood makes up for his lack of size (6-foot, 193 pounds) with aggressiveness and pure “want-to.” Hood is instinctive and excels in zone coverage, but can also hold his own in man. If he can clean up some of his grabbiness, he has the potential to develop into a long-term starter. The Seahawks are +150 to take a corner with their first pick, and Hood is -350 to go in the first round.



