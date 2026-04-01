Dolphins 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April Edition

The Miami Dolphins have torn things down to the studs and are rebuilding in the image of new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. The 2026 NFL Draft will be their biggest event to date when it comes to shaping their roster.

Miami has the No. 11 overall pick and 11 in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to help rebuild their team from the ground up. We’ve conducted a seven-round Dolphins mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Dolphins 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 11 overall): Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Dolphins' pass-catching group is barren following the Jaylen Waddle trade. While I considered a wide receiver here, I think the talent level that Kenyon Sadiq possesses is too much to pass up. As he showed at the NFL Combine, Sadiq is an explosive, elite athlete who brings game-changing speed to the tight end position. He had elite jumps (43.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-2 broad) and a crazy fast 40-yard dash (4.39). Sadiq can line up all over the formation and is a strong blocker in the run game. He's an offensive game-changer and the first step to rebuilding this passing game for Malik Willis.

Round 1 (No. 30 overall): Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Keldric Faulk is a versatile defender who can line up anywhere along the defensive front—from the 5-tech to the 1—while using his size and physicality to win. I can see him sliding to the end of the first round on draft day because I'm not sure if his pass-rush upside is intriguing enough to go in the top half of the first round. He's excellent in the run game, though, and has the measurables NFL teams covet at the position.

Round 2 (No. 43 overall): Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

Emmanuel Pregnon is the second-best pure guard in the draft (behind Vega Ioane). He’s got plenty of experience and NFL-level strength. I wouldn’t bet against him being an instant and long-term starter for Miami.

Round 3 (No. 75 overall): Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Chandler Rivers deserves more love when discussing the day-two corners in this class. He has success in man and zone coverages, but he really thrives in the latter. He has solid ball production too, racking up five interceptions and 16 passes defensed over his last two seasons of college football.

Round 3 (No. 87 overall): Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Getting a live look at Ted Hurst at the Panini Senior Bowl cemented his status as a day-two prospect. At nearly 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, he pairs prototype size with unexpected short-area agility. He operates as a refined route-runner, boasting the massive catch radius and contested-catch reliability you covet in a bigger target. He’s not a burner and needs to work on playing to his size with the ball in his hands, but he can develop into a long-term WR2-caliber player for the Dolphins.

Round 3 (No. 90 overall): Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Let’s double-dip on receivers here. Bryce Lance—the younger brother of Trey Lance—is one of the best-kept secrets in the draft. Lance brings size, YAC ability, and can win at the catch point in tight coverage. He also brings speed, as shown by his 4.34 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine. He also finished in the top five among receivers in the vertical jump at 41.5 inches.

Round 3 (No. 94 overall): Jalon Kilgore, SAF, South Carolina

The Dolphins only have two safeties under contract past 2026 and need to add talent at the position. Kilgore projects as a safety at the NFL level with strong zone coverage skills. He’s a strong athlete who’s more than willing in the run game. He plays with an infectious attitude as well.

Round 4 (No. 130 overall): Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

There may not be a quarterback worth investing in on days one and two of the draft, but there’s a passer they’ve met with who should be available with their first pick on day three. Sawyer Robertson is a skilled thrower from the pocket with good accuracy and enough mobility to thrive. He lacks high-end arm strength and velocity, which is why he can be had outside of the top 100.

Round 5 (No. 151 overall): Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Tacario Davis is a tall corner who has no issues getting his hands on the football. He excels in zone with good speed and long arms. He may even make the transition to free safety at the NFL level if needed. Otherwise, he can provide the Dolphins with outside corner depth.

Round 7 (No. 227 overall): Logan Fano, EDGE, Utah

Logan Fano is an intriguing pass rusher to take a chance on here in the seventh round. He has a very strong trio of size, motor, and technique. He flashes the ability to be a disruptive pass rusher, albeit with a limited moveset. He also has two ACL tears in his medical history. If he stays healthy, he could develop into a starting-caliber player on defense and special teams.

Round 7 (No. 238 overall): Kaleb Proctor, IDL, Southeastern Louisiana