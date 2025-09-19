Kenyon Sadiq NFL Draft Scouting Report

Kenyon Sadiq Scouting Report

Kenyon Sadiq has a rare combination of explosiveness, versatility, and plus-level run blocking ability, which projects him as a top-tier tight end in the NFL.

Draft Grade: Round 1 - Pro Bowl Caliber

Strengths:

Athleticism: Sadiq is a quick accelerator with top-end speed and fluid hips

RAC: In the open field, Sadiq can pick up extra yardage due to his athleticism, speed, and strength, which makes him a difficult ball carrier to tackle.

Versatility: Sadiq has aligned at every receiver position while also taking snaps lined up in the backfield, making Sadiq a unique matchup piece for offenses.

Run Blocking: Sadiq seeks to be a dominant run blocker. There are multiple reps of him finishing defenders by driving them into the ground.

Concerns:

Route Running: Sadiq rounds off a lot of his routes, and he needs to become more detailed and precise in his route running to help separate against man coverage on in-breakers.

Hands/Catching: Sadiq has periodic concentration drops.

Kenyon Sadiq Summary/Projection:

Kenyon Sadiq is a true junior tight end prospect for the Oregon Ducks. Sadiq entered the 2025 season as the starting tight end after backing up 2025 NFL Draft second-round pick Terrance Ferguson for the past two years. Now stepping into the starting role, Sadiq brings a unique combination of versatility, high-end athleticism, and dominance as a run blocker—traits that project him to be a key piece of an NFL offensive game plan.

Sadiq’s positive traits are split into two main areas: what he provides as a receiving threat and what he brings to the run game.

Starting with his impact as a pass catcher, the first thing to note is his versatility. At Oregon, Sadiq lines up everywhere from out wide at receiver, to the slot, as an in-line tight end, and even in the backfield in running back or H-back alignments. This versatility allows offensive coordinators to capitalize on matchups and get creative with play calling and personnel packages. While Sadiq is capable of lining up all over the field, he is most impactful from the slot or in a traditional in-line tight end role. From these alignments, he becomes a reliable, big-bodied target for quarterbacks. He can separate against man coverage and also find soft spots in zone. Listed at 6'4", Sadiq is a large target over the middle who’s unafraid to make catches in traffic. His athleticism also allows him to stretch the field vertically up the seam, where he can track the deep ball and make contested catches, showing impressive concentration and body control.

The most exciting and intriguing part of Sadiq’s profile as a draft prospect is his athleticism and what he can do after the catch. He’s a quick accelerator in the open field with fluid hips and the strength to run through arm tackles. Sadiq is a difficult tackle in space thanks to his rare blend of athleticism, speed, and physicality. His skill set demands touches in screen passes, end-arounds, and quick-game concepts where he can get the ball in his hands and create yards after the catch. Overall, Sadiq’s athletic profile gives him the upside to develop into a dominant tight end at the NFL level.

The other high-end trait in Sadiq’s game is his blocking. When inserted into the run scheme, he’s a physical player who looks to dominate defenders. Sadiq blocks with a finishing attitude and consistently plays through the whistle. As a tight end, he has the rare ability to take on defensive ends in the run game and win, thanks to his strength, balance, and—most importantly—the physical temperament he brings to that phase of the game.

The two key areas of improvement for Sadiq are his route running and focus drops. Because he’s such a high-level athlete, he can physically get anywhere on the field, but he needs to become more precise in his route running to consistently separate from high-end defensive backs. He tends to round off some of his routes, which can allow defenders to stay in phase. Improving route detail—like dropping his hips and being more deliberate with his footwork—would help in this area.