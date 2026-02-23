2026 NFL Combine Sleepers: 5 Underrated Players Who Could Raise Draft Stock

The 2026 NFL Combine has arrived! One of the most fascinating and exciting elements of NFL Combine week is finding out which under-the-radar players make a name for themselves in Indianapolis. Who blows the roof off of Lucas Oil Stadium and elevates their NFL draft stock in the process?

Here are five players just outside of the spotlight that you should keep a close eye on this week.

2026 NFL Combine Sleepers

Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson is in line to get the yearly 40-yard dash bump from the NFL Combine. GPS tracking has recorded Thompson above 23 miles per hour in on-field play and we’ll see if that peak speed translates to the turf in Lucas Oil Stadium. Thompson is currently sitting firmly in the day-three conversation, but a strong 40 time paired with high-end testing in other drills could earn him top-100 buzz.

Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne is another speed demon who should put on a show at the 2026 NFL Combine. He has reportedly been clocked at 22.3 miles per hour and could post an inside flying 10 in Indianapolis. Given the lack of a clear RB2 in the class behind Jeremiyah Love, Claiborne has a chance to enter his name into that conversation and could even become a second-round pick.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

The hype train hasn’t started quite yet for Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday, but maybe the 2026 NFL Combine kicks it off. He’s viewed as a day-two pick at the moment, but don’t be shocked if he sneaks into the end of the first round in mock drafts with a strong combine showing. He reportedly has a 10-foot-7 broad, a 36-inch vert, and can hit 24 reps on the bench press. The vert and bench press would’ve ranked him in the top three among all linebackers last year, with a top 10 finish in the broad jump.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Similar to the battle for RB2 mentioned above, there’s a battle for TE2 brewing as well. Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers should dominate athletic testing. His reported 11-foot-3 broad jump would’ve been the second-best mark at last year’s combine, behind only Nick Emmanwori (11-foot-6). His 39-inch vertical would’ve tied Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson’s top tight end mark. Stowers has also been clocked near 21.5 miles per hour on GPS. While Kenyon Sadiq is poised to steal the show among tight ends at the 2026 NFL Combine, don’t forget about Stowers.

Jalen Walthall, WR, Incarnate Word