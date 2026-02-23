2026 NFL Combine Records: 6 Drills, 6 Record Holders, and Prospects Who Can Challenge Them

The 2026 NFL Combine is finally here and the NFL world has descended on Indianapolis, Indiana, for a week’s worth of interviews, medical checks, and on-field drills. Who will steal the show at Lucas Oil Stadium and elevate their 2026 NFL Draft stock?

Records are meant to be broken, and even challenging them is an exciting proposition for the 300-plus athletes in attendance. Let’s take a look at six on-field drills, their current record holders, and who from the 2026 class can give them a run for their money.

NFL Combine Records

40-Yard Dash

Current Record Holder: Xavier Worthy (4.21)

Best Chance to Break It: Brenan Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

No drill gets more attention during NFL Combine week than the 40-yard dash. Speed is sexy, and every year, someone steals the show and elevates their draft stock. Who will be the talk of Indianapolis by the end of the week?

There are a few candidates to run the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine, but I’m betting on Mississippi State wide receiver Brenan Thompson. GPS tracking has recorded Thompson above 23 miles per hour in on-field play and we’ll see if that peak speed translates to the turf in Lucas Oil Stadium. While Xavier Worthy’s record is probably safe, Thompson could crack the mid-4.2s.

Other names to watch: Chris Hilton Jr. (WR, LSU), Demond Claiborne (RB, Wake Forest)

Broad Jump

Current Record Holder: Byron Jones (12-foot-3)

Best Chance to Break It: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell reportedly had an 11-foot-9 broad jump before the 2025 season, a mark that would be tied for second all-time at the NFL Combine, behind only Byron Jones' 12-foot-3 mark in 2015. Caldwell could challenge that record this week in Indianapolis.

While Jones’ unofficial world record is probably safe, even an 11-foot-9 broad jump by Caldwell would be seven inches longer than any receiver's at last year's event.

Other names to watch: Eli Stowers (TE, Vanderbilt), Sonny Styles (LB, Ohio State)

Vertical Jump

Current Record Holder: Gerald Sensabaugh (46 inches)

Best Chance to Break It: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The NFL Combine is built for a guy like Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. He’s an athletic freak who excels in multiple drills and should be the talk of the town by week’s end. He’s one of the few players at the 2026 NFL Combine who should cross the 40-inch threshold in the vertical jump after reportedly jumping 41.5 inches over the summer.

Other names to watch: Brandon Cisse (CB, South Carolina), Jack Kelly (LB, BYU)

3-Cone

Current Record Holder: Jordan Thomas (6.28s)

Best Chance to Break It: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Fewer and fewer big-name players are participating in the agility drills at the NFL Combine, so there’s a very good chance that the best performers will pass on the 3-cone and short shuttle this year, too. Zachariah Branch is a dynamic weapon who thrives in short areas with speed and agility that few in this draft class can match. Only 12 wide receivers elected to participate in this drill last year, so it remains to be seen if Branch participates, but he’s a player to watch.

Other names to watch: Ted Hurst (WR, Georgia State), Marlin Klein (TE, Michigan)

Short Shuttle

Current Record Holder: Dunta Robinson (3.75s)

Best Chance to Break It: Logan Jones, OC, Iowa

Dunta Robinson’s record isn’t really in danger, but only five players had a sub-4.10s short shuttle at the 2025 NFL Combine. Iowa center Logan Jones can join that group this week. Jones is a former basketball player who’s a little undersized for the position, but is a crazy athlete. He reportedly had a 4.09 short shuttle last offseason, which would be 0.40s better than any offensive lineman from last year’s combine.

Other names to watch: Jake Golday (LB, Cincinnati), Nicholas Singleton* (RB, Penn State—injured)

Bench Press

Current Record Holder: Stephen Paea (49 reps)

Best Chance to Break It: Gabe Jacas (EDGE, Illinois)

No one is touching Stephan Paea’s record, so the goal is to find those who can surpass the 30-rep mark. Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas has reportedly crossed the 30-rep threshold before, and his suboptimal arm length actually helps him in this drill. He should lead all defensive players in 225-pound reps and has a real chance to beat out the big boys on the offensive line as well.