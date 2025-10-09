Cardinals' Will Johnson Is Who We Thought He Was

Arizona Cardinals rookie cornerback Will Johnson has been outstanding through five games. The advanced metrics prove Johnson has been one of the best-performing rookies in the entire NFL. The Cardinals selected a high-end corner with elite potential in the second round.

Johnson missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a groin injury. Despite that, he's still the Cardinals' second-most snapped cornerback (162), trailing just Max Melton (216). Johnson returned in Week 5, showing a willingness to play through his injury.

Johnson has allowed 10 receptions on 18 targets this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Among cornerbacks who have seen at least 15 targets thrown in their direction, his 55.6% completion percentage allowed ranks 16th-best. Even more impressive, Johnson has allowed just 65 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

#Cardinals rookie CB Will Johnson had a sensational debut on Sunday. The 2nd-round pick out of Michigan posted a 90.2 coverage grade (2nd-highest per PFF), with 3 PBUs and sticky coverage all game.



Elite instincts. Physical. Lockdown ability. Arizona has something special here.… pic.twitter.com/gUWtTtxnvr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 8, 2025

Craziest of all, Johnson is allowing a stingy 6.5 yards per reception. Using the same minimum targets qualifier, that's the second-fewest in the entire NFL. Johnson has not given up a single explosive passing play in his three appearances this season. He’s allowed 14 total yards after catch.

The former Michigan standout has registered five pass breakups, at least one in every single outing. His average passer rating allowed is 63.4, and no opposing quarterback has enjoyed a passer rating higher than 68.8 on balls thrown his way. Johnson hasn't been whistled for a single penalty this season.

Johnson is far and away Arizona's highest graded coverage defender (84.2), 11.1 points more than their second-highest graded secondary player (Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, 73.1). Despite being sidelined for two weeks, Johnson has still seen the fourth-most targets attempted in his direction on the Cardinals. Even his average depth of target (aDOT) is 8.8 yards, meaning quarterbacks are rarely testing him deep, or even past the sticks in some cases.

oh my, Will Johnson 💥



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/RCnzia54H9 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 7, 2025

A National Championship winner at Michigan, Johnson leads all Cardinals defenders in forced incompletions with six. He's averaging 6.7 snaps per coverage target, meaning QBs are often looking elsewhere. He's only giving up a reception once every 12 snaps. Johnson hasn’t missed one single tackle this season.

As the numbers indicate, Johnson isn't just playing elite football for a rookie. He's been a high-level cornerback, period. Johnson's 84.2 PFF coverage grade is second-highest in the league, trailing just Isaiah Rodgers (86.1), who is playing out of his mind for the Minnesota Vikings.

His 6.5 yards per reception allowed is the seventh-fewest in the NFL (minimum qualifiers). He's given up the third-fewest yards after catch among cornerbacks. Johnson's forced incompletion percentage (33% FI%) is second-best, trailing just Kelee Ringo.

Johnson slid to the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft due to pre-draft injury concerns. Rival general managers are undeniably already kicking themselves. He was a clear top-10 prospect, but teams allowed themselves to overthink the process.