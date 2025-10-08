Should Bill Belichick Leave North Carolina?

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick has seen his tenure start disastrously. The latest update indicates Belichick has discussed his buyout options with the Tar Heels' hierarchy, according to a bombshell report by Ollie Connolly. Both sides should agree to end their partnership prematurely before more embarrassments ensue.

Belichick's buyout is a reasonable $1 million. Connolly's report claims that Belichick himself has signaled a willingness to exercise his own option if an opportunity arises elsewhere, either in coaching or in football media. Whatever it takes to admit defeat on this failed experiment and move on.

Belichick and the school released the following statement on the matter:

The writing was immediately on the wall in Week 1 when Belichick's Tar Heels were uncompetitive in a lopsided 48-14 defeat to TCU. After cupcake victories over Charlotte and Richmond, North Carolina's struggles swiftly returned. They lost 34-9 to UCF and 38-10 to Clemson. Belichick's squad has amassed an 0-3 record against power conference opponents, with an average margin of defeat of 29 points in those shortcomings. They're the third-worst scoring offense among power conference programs.

Belichick is understandably searching for an exit route. The $1 million buyout is reasonable. It's incredibly difficult to envision another program (certainly not an NFL organization) signing up for this circus. A media gig feels significantly more likely.

Reports of serious recruiting violations remain under investigation at UNC, per Connolly. Recruiting and practice violations have already been proven accurate, according to Connolly's sources. Yikes all around.

North Carolina's staff is loaded with Belichick disciples. His sons, Stephen (defensive coordinator/linebackers) and Brian Belichick (defensive backs/safeties), are in prominent assistant positions. Freddie Kitchens is the offensive coordinator. Michael Lombardi, whom Belichick worked alongside in Cleveland and New England, is the general manager. Just burn the whole thing to the ground and start fresh.

"Parents hate him, administrators can't stand him. This is what happens when you lose. People keep quiet when you're winning."@colincowherd reacts to reports of more drama for Bill Belichick and North Carolina pic.twitter.com/Qe0LsDWhWh — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 7, 2025

Whatever is occurring between Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson is attracting the wrong attention. Constantly in the media for the wrong reasons, the peculiar tabloids-hungry relationship has served as a distraction. A prestigious institution such as North Carolina certainly isn't used to this.

There's also the ongoing rift between Belichick and his former employer, the Patriots. Belichick confirmed that Patriots scouts aren't allowed in Chapel Hill. Not only is that incredibly petty, but it only hurts the prospects who are attempting to capture the attention of all 32 (not 31) NFL teams.

Legitimate reports also indicate Belichick has ordered his staff at UNC not to tweet or re-tweet anything Patriots-related. That checks out. The program was radio-silent when quarterback alum Drake Maye defeated the Buffalo Bills on primetime earlier this week. Those are the types of accomplishments programs enjoy celebrating on social media. Belichick forbids it! What an embarrassment.

It was reported earlier this week that plans for an in-season, behind-the-scenes documentary centered on North Carolina's 2025 campaign were scrapped. That's a shame. That sounds like must-watch television.