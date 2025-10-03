5 CFB Players Who Can Raise NFL Draft Stock: 10/3

Week 6 of the college football calendar presents a rematch of one of last year’s biggest upsets. Fresh off a victory over Georgia, Alabama now possesses an opportunity for payback against Vanderbilt. Miami-Florida State and Texas-Florida are among the other appetizing matchups on deck. NFL scouts will be in attendance around the nation, and we'll adjust our Draft Network 100 prospect rankings accordingly.

Analyzing the entire schedule, this weekend's slate feels pivotal toward driving the 2026 NFL Draft discussions we'll have in April. Several prospects possess opportunities for "resume games" against legitimate opponents in Week 6. With an eye pointed toward the action, we've identified five prospects who can raise their draft stock this weekend.

Tyreak Sapp, EDGE, Florida

The Florida Gators will be without defensive lineman Caleb Banks against Texas. That places pressure on their other front-seven defenders to perform accordingly. Tyreak Sapp is key to placing pressure on Arch Manning and making him uncomfortable in the pocket.

Sapp is a big-bodied, flexible d-lineman. The Fort Lauderdale native has registered one sack this season and wasn't impactful enough in losses against LSU and Miami. Sapp is a borderline top-100 talent, and the Gators need a big-time showing versus the Longhorns.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell is trending upward. In last weekend's thrilling victory over Pittsburgh, he recorded a career-high 10 receptions for 135 receiving yards and a touchdown. Bell is a boundary wideout with the size and contested catch ability to thrive outside.

The unranked Cardinals are touchdown favorites over No. 24 Virginia. Louisville is a perfect 4-0, averaging nearly 40 points per game. Jeff and Brian Brohm have the offense clicking, and Bell is their go-to playmaker.

Louisville WR Chris Bell's explosiveness and suddenness in his 227-lb frame has always been impressive.



What he did vs. Pitt was his best tape to date. Lots of savvy stuff vs. zone, strong through contact, and incredibly tough to bring down with the ball in his hands. pic.twitter.com/hElpvKyHxz — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) September 29, 2025

Domonique Orange, NT, Iowa State

Domonique Orange is currently among the most underrated defensive prospects in college football. Orange is a 328-pound stout nose tackle. He possesses violent hands to overwhelm blockers, paired with quickness to create inside pressure.

The No. 14-ranked Cyclones have been rolling, but they're underdogs against Cincinnati this weekend. Orange will be critical to wrecking the Bearcats' offensive game plan. He'll be tasked with getting backfield penetration.

Reviewing ISU-KSU from Saturday and the Iowa State defense is the highlight. Domonique Orange aka "Big Citrus" came up huge. Insanely sturdy nose tackle.



Kooper Ebel helped flush the RB across gaps here, and Orange two-gapped Sam Hecht *while* absorbing the combo from the guard. pic.twitter.com/zOfBpvVUod — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) August 25, 2025

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

There's competition at the tight end position behind Kenyon Sadiq. Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers is our No. 58-ranked prospect. Stowers is a unique receiving mismatch with athletic gifts as a post-catch threat in the open field.

Stowers recorded six receptions for 113 yards in last season's upset victory over Alabama. It was one of his most impressive performances in the 2024 campaign. The Commodores require another big-time receiving output from Stowers if they're to defeat the Crimson Tide for a second consecutive season.

Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

Florida State and Miami will renew their annual rivalry on Saturday. Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has been rehabilitating his reputation under head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. The Seminoles' defensive line must apply pressure on the backfield.