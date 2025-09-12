3 NFL Rookies Who'll Bounce Back In Week 2

A bunch of rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft made their desired impacts across Week 1. Others did not. Whether they failed to meet initial expectations, were overcoming injuries, or were simply outmatched against the competition, a handful of first-round selections put forth lackluster showings in their debuts.

Week 2 represents a new opportunity. Various rookies appear primed for bounce-back games. We've identified three in particular.

Kenneth Grant, DT, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were arguably the most disappointing team in Week 1. Offseason concerns about their make-up proved warranted as they were blown out 33-8 by the middling Indianapolis Colts. Rookie defensive tackle Kenneth Grant was among the many Dolphins who failed to launch in that contest.

Grant played 44 total snaps in Week 1. The Colts rushed for 156 yards. Pro Football Focus awarded Grant a run-stopping grade of 37.8. He registered four tackles and just one quarterback pressure. His presence wasn't felt.

It could be different versus the New England Patriots. Drake Maye was sacked four times in Week 1 and routinely hurried as the Patriots’ offensive line remains suspect. Rookie guard Jared Wilson allowed six pressures and two quarterback hits. The matchup for Grant is significantly more favorable in Week 2 than it was in Week 1.

Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to field a run-heavy offense. That wasn't necessarily the case in their Week 1 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs. Justin Herbert had 34 passing attempts, 318 yards, and three touchdowns, and Jim Harbaugh's running backs saw a combined 16 carries.

Omarion Hampton led the backfield, rushing for 48 yards via 15 carries. Najee Harris had just two touches, insinuating Hampton is Harbaugh's workhorse. Despite the rookie ball-carrier averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, he looked powerful and explosive, and several of his runs came close to popping big.

The Chargers should be more balanced on offense against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Pete Carroll's run defense was terrific versus the Patriots in Week 1, but Hampton and the Chargers have a better shot at ground-game success due to their offensive line. Hampton could have his first 100-yard game versus the Raiders.

Mykel Williams, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers put forth a stellar defensive performance in their 17-13 Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Despite that, they only sacked Sam Darnold once. Rookie defensive end Mykel Williams was a non-factor.

Williams possesses a raw skill set. The former Georgia standout totaled just one tackle and zero pressures despite playing 39 snaps. His overall defensive grade was a 47.0. The 49ers don't possess much depth opposite Nick Bosa, so they're going to let Williams figure this out on the fly.