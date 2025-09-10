Mocking The Mock Draft: Best And Worst Picks From Eisner 1.0

The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner recently released his first 2026 NFL mock draft via the newly redesigned Mock Draft Machine (MDM). Our Draft Network Top 100 prospect rankings have served as a reference point for his analysis and decisions. With the 2025 college football season in full swing, it's officially mock draft season!

I’ve been selected to dissect Eisner’s latest mock draft. I've identified my favorite selections, scheme fits, and the best prospect not selected. I also have some question marks. Let’s dive into The Draft Network’s latest 2026 NFL mock draft.

Favorite Pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Dallas Cowboys (No. 14 overall)

It feels like we've been waiting for the Dallas Cowboys to invest a high draft pick in a running back for a few years. They selected Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the fifth and seventh rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. They didn't draft a ball-carrier in 2024, and in 2023, it was the recently released Deuce Vaughn in the seventh. Instead of investing capital, they've relied on aging, past-their-prime vets like Javonte Williams, Ezekiel Elliott, and Miles Sanders.

Jeremiyah Love is a dynamic and speedy playmaker with electric playmaking ability. He generates explosives as a three-down back. The Cowboys routinely ignore RB, but Love would address it long-term.

Biggest Question Mark: Drew Allar, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 15 overall)

The upcoming draft class looks potentially littered with first-round quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers will probably be in the market. Aaron Rodgers is a one-year solution in a short-lived competitive window.

NFL scouts are high on Penn State's Drew Allar due to his prototypical size (6'4", 225 pounds). Accuracy has been an occasional issue on tape, and it was disappointing to see Allar complete just 57.6% of his passing attempts in a cupcake Week 2 matchup with FIU. The sky's the limit for the big-armed passer, but improving the more technical aspects of his game is a necessity before projecting next-level success.

Best Scheme Fit: Jermod McCoy, CB, Indianapolis Colts (No. 10 overall)

Cornerback is a positional issue that continues to trouble the Indianapolis Colts. They moved on from JuJu Brents and Samuel Womack at the end of August. The 32-year-old Xavien Howard is playing as a starter opposite fellow free-agent addition Charvarius Ward. That's obviously a short-term solution.

Jermod McCoy is still recovering from an ACL injury, but he should reestablish himself as the best cornerback prospect in college football once he returns. Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is a matchups guy. McCoy's blend of size, ball skills, and man-coverage ability fits Anarumo's scheme like a glove.

Best Value: Mansoor Delane, CB, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 31 overall)

Mansoor Delane transferred to LSU this offseason after three stellar campaigns at Virginia Tech. Playing in Baton Rouge will put a bigger spotlight on his abilities. Delane was really good in LSU's highlight Week 1 win over Clemson, picking off quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Adoree’ Jackson didn't meet expectations in his Eagles debut. Cornerback may be a persistent issue behind Quinyon Mitchell this season. Delane would have long-term starter potential in Vic Fangio's defense.

Best Player Not Selected: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon