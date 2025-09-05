Jordyn Tyson Scouting Report

Jordyn Tyson combines route running, size, athleticism, and big-play ability, which gives him a clear path to be a WR1 for an NFL offense.

Draft Grade: Round 1 - Pro Bowl Caliber

Strengths:

Route Running: Tyson is a savvy route runner who understands the details and how to attack defenders, forcing them to give him the spot he wants to get to.

Big-Play Threat: Tyson has a natural ability to create explosive opportunities, whether caching the ball short and providing RAC yardage or going up and over defenders to bring in a deep pass.

Versatility: Tyson has the athleticism and IQ to play at multiple alignments. Tyson is effective and could be impactful as both an outside receiver and in the slot.

Speed: Tyson has deceptive speed that allows him to being able to consistently get past defensive backs and create an explosive play vertically.

Concerns:

Catch Radius: Tyson appears to be more comfortable catching the ball close to his body instead of getting max extension by extending his arms. This limits his catch radius and gives defensive backs an opportunity to make a play on the ball.

Press Coverage: Defenders who play press can disrupt Tyson's ability to efficiently get into his route.

Jordyn Tyson Summary/Projection:

Jordyn Tyson is a redshirt junior prospect who began his collegiate career at Colorado before transferring to Arizona State. Tyson burst onto the scene during the 2024 season, delivering a breakout year with a stat line of 75 catches, 1,101 yards, and 10 touchdowns, capping off one of the best seasons for a receiver that year. He has a prototypical frame with size and length, and he combines that with athleticism and natural receiver instincts, making him a high-end playmaker for the Sun Devils.

The evaluation of Tyson starts with his versatility. On any given play, he can line up at the X, Z, or slot position and be effective. His success as a receiver begins with his release. Tyson uses smooth, efficient releases where he tempos his footwork well and understands how to stack defensive backs properly. He thrives on in-breaking routes, attacking defenders by widening them out, selling the outside, and then quickly planting inside to create separation and give the quarterback a clear target.

Tyson is a detailed route runner who uses head fakes and arm motion to sell his routes with subtle cues that often throw off defensive backs. On vertical routes, he is a difficult cover and frequently uses a rocker step at the top of the route to sell a false direction before freeing himself for a vertical shot downfield.

Beyond his route running, Tyson’s ability to make contested catches is a defining trait. He consistently high-points the football and shows excellent body control when adjusting to the ball in the air. He’s confident catching in high-traffic areas and shows the awareness and spatial IQ to secure catches along the sideline, often contorting his body to get a foot down in bounds. Tyson also does an excellent job tracking the football over either shoulder, even with defenders in tight coverage.