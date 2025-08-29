Carnell Tate Scouting Report

Carnell Tate utilizes his smooth route running and IQ to be a versatile and effective receiver working the intermediate portions of the field.

Draft Grade: Round 2 - Winning Starter

Strengths:

Route Running: Tate is a smooth, savvy route runner who understands how to get open quickly.

High IQ/Football Intelligence: Tate has an in-depth understanding of how to find vacant spots against zone coverage and make himself available for the quarterback.

Catch Radius: Tate appears to have good length and body control, which gives him a large catch radius and the ability to catch passes that may be difficult for others to bring in.

Concerns:

Top-End Speed: Tate appears to lack top-end speed, which may prevent him from separating vertically from athletic defensive backs.

RAC: Tate’s ability to pick up extra yards with his legs appears to be limited because of a ceiling to his overall athleticism.

Carnell Tate Summary/Projection:

Carnell Tate is a multi-year starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes, a program that has consistently produced some of the best wide receiver prospects in the NFL Draft over the past decade. Tate entered the 2025 season coming off his most productive year in 2024, when he recorded 52 catches for 733 yards and four touchdowns. At 6'3", Tate is an alignment-versatile receiver who wins with smooth route running, a large catch radius, and high football intelligence, making him a reliable target for his quarterback.

Starting pre-snap, Tate can align anywhere on the field and play any receiver spot—X, Z, or slot. At the snap, he uses a variety of releases, though he prefers winning with a quick, smooth release. He is most effective against off coverage, where he can utilize a well-paced and tempo-controlled release to attack the leverage of defensive backs, stem them properly, and create two-way go options to get to his spot. Tate is a savvy route runner who understands how to use subtle techniques like head nods and arm action to mislead defenders about his intentions.

With his frame, Tate covers ground quickly and thrives on intermediate in-breaking and out-breaking routes, where he consistently creates a window of separation for the quarterback. Against zone coverage, Tate showcases his football IQ—he knows how to throttle down into soft spots to make himself available and understands when to continue vertically to stack a defender or work back underneath for a back-shoulder throw. His large catch radius and body control allow him to make difficult catches outside his frame. Overall, Tate brings a good blend of size, intelligence, and natural hands that make him a dependable receiving option.