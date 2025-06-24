For Immediate Release

June 24, 2025

Senior Bowl Announces Panini America as New Title Sponsor

Mobile, Ala. – The Senior Bowl is proud to announce Panini America as its new title sponsor. The game will now be the Panini Senior Bowl, ushering in an exciting new chapter for the nation's premier college all-star game. Panini is the world’s largest licensed sports and entertainment collectibles company, and the exclusive trading card manufacturer for the NFL, NFLPA, and more than 100 colleges. The 2026 Panini Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. CT at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Panini has previously served as the game’s official trading card provider, player lounge sponsor, and was the 2025 official practice sponsor. As the title sponsor, Panini becomes the Exclusive Trading Card, Collectibles, and Memorabilia Partner of the Senior Bowl, elevating its impact on the nation’s premier all-star game.

“The Senior Bowl plays such a significant and special role with college athletes as they prepare to take their next step in their football careers,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations at Panini America. “Just as NIL has reshaped the collegiate landscape – we are excited to jump into this new role as Title sponsor of the Panini Senior Bowl and work closely with the Senior Bowl team and the Mobile community to help grow this game to another level.”

As one of the first steps in this expanded partnership, Panini and the Senior Bowl are proud to announce an addition to Senior Bowl Charities by supporting two impactful local organizations – the Child Advocacy Center and the Africatown Community Development Corporation. Panini and the Senior Bowl are committed to creating a lasting impact in the Mobile community.

“We’re proud to partner with organizations driving real change in our community,” said Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich. “Supporting the Child Advocacy Center and Africatown Community Development Corporation is just the first step in a bold new chapter of our community engagement with Panini.”

With Panini becoming the new title sponsor, fans and players can expect fresh energy and new experiences, from collectible-driven activations to innovative fan engagement and enhanced national exposure.

“The future of the Senior Bowl, bolstered by its partnership with Panini, is undeniably promising,” said Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich. “Together, we will set the stage for an elevated experience that bridges performance on the field with the stories captured in memorabilia. The collaboration not only enhances our value but also underscores the importance of preserving the history of collegiate football, and the connection between Mobile, Alabama, and its fans.”

The 2026 Panini Senior Bowl will carry forward the rich tradition of excellence from the last 76 years and embrace bold new heights for the game. The Senior Bowl remains committed to bringing the best of the best in college football to Mobile and providing unmatched opportunity for the future of the NFL.

About Panini

Panini America is a subsidiary of The Panini Group, established over 60 years ago in Modena, Italy with subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, NASCAR, FIFA, LIV Golf, the Professional Fighters League, College, Disney, and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Elite 11 and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.



Panini has distribution channels in more than 150 countries and employs a staff of over 1,200. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Senior Bowl