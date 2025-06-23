Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Half-PPR

More than 40 hours of research went into the ranking process. It started by coming up with custom stat projections for around 250 NFL players. Those projections are based on the offenses NFL teams run, the volume of plays within those offenses, target/rushing shares, etc. Volume is a huge component of fantasy success—I’d argue it is nearly as important as a player’s talent—so a player’s potential workload is a major factor to consider. From there, I adjusted the order you’ll see below based on upside, injury risk, the likelihood of reaching the projected point total, etc. It’s important to keep in mind that the rankings are not simply in descending order of projected fantasy points.

All of my rankings reflect the order in which I would take players if I were drafting today in a 12-team, half-PPR league with no bonuses and standard lineup construction. These rankings will be updated throughout the offseason, so be sure to check in with The Draft Network’s fantasy football page often to gain an edge on your league-mates.

If you have any specific questions or want to know more about what I think of certain players, hit me up on Twitter (@JaimeEisner) or Instagram (@JaimeEisner_). I’d be happy to chat with you!

Let’s dive in and break down all the 2025 fantasy football rankings!

