Rams' 2025 Make Or Break Player: Blake Corum

It's rare for a sophomore to be entering a make-or-break season by definition, but there's a sense of urgency for Los Angeles Rams second-year running back Blake Corum this offseason. Corum's rookie campaign didn't go according to plan. Fierce competition within the running back room makes 2025 a fate-defining year for the former Michigan Wolverines standout.

It was surprising when the Rams selected Corum at No. 83 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They already rostered a workhorse in Kyren Williams at the position. The initial expectation was that Corum and Williams would form a tandem. That came nowhere near fruition. The Rams instead decided to ride Williams' hot hand. Williams was a three-down back, rushing for a career-high 1,299 yards, seventh-most in the league. He finished tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (14).

The National Championship-winning Corum spent the majority of the 2024 season on the sidelines as a result. The Rams made the peculiar decision to hold Corum out of preseason games. Sean McVay always takes a cautious approach during the exhibition, keeping core players in sweatpants. Looking back, perhaps Corum could've used the reps.

Blake Corum has good vision and a nice jump cut at the first level. That's a starting point to work with. pic.twitter.com/P0Optpo6Gx — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) May 26, 2025

Corum didn't reach 20 offensive snaps in a single game as a rookie. His involvement in McVay's offense only began ramping up slightly in December. Corum earned his first career start in a meaningless Week 18 contest versus the Seattle Seahawks, but he suffered a season-ending fractured forearm after 12 plays.

Corum concluded his debut campaign with 58 carries for 207 rushing yards. He averaged a measly 3.6 yards per carry. Corum did flash upside as a receiver, hauling in seven of eight receiving targets for 58 yards.

Rams RB Blake Corum took 13 of his 17 pass pro reps after Week 10 last year.



That tends to be when McVay starts to trust rookies more.



Small sample, but Corum was the 14th rated RB in pass pro from Weeks 10-17. pic.twitter.com/NG0tOFk3KI — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) May 21, 2025

The NFL is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, and the Rams didn't show Corum any mercy this offseason after his disappointing rookie season. With Williams entering the final year of his rookie contract, general manager Les Snead used a top-100 selection on a ball-carrier for a second consecutive draft. The Rams took former Auburn back Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round at No. 117 overall.

Hunter, who McVay appeared infatuated with throughout the pre-draft process, may be tasked with bringing an element of explosiveness to the backfield. While it’s possible Hunter was drafted as insurance for Williams, the current expectation is that Williams will sign a long-term extension in L.A. before training camp arrives in late July.

That puts Corum in danger of tumbling down McVay’s depth chart. Expect Corum and Hunter to compete throughout training camp (and maybe the preseason?) for the right to be Williams' change-of-pace backup. The loser of that position battle faces a grim 2025 outlook as a potential healthy inactive, because Ronnie Rivers is also competing for reps.