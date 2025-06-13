3 Teams That Should Sign Gabe Davis

Free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis is garnering significant interest via the open market. Since his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Davis has already taken visits with four different teams. With mandatory minicamp occurring around the league for some, and others looking ahead to training camp, an agreement could come together relatively quickly.

Davis signed a three-year contract worth $39 million with the Jaguars last offseason, but failed to be the playmaker they hoped he'd be. The former UCF standout suffered a torn meniscus in November. When the Jaguars released Davis in May, it was through a "failed physical" designation.

Davis' health plays a role in his free-agent visits. Teams are receiving medical updates by hosting him. We've identified three potential fits for Davis once he's cleared physically later this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were among the teams Davis visited. Their interest in a veteran receiver is pretty straightforward. They traded Deebo Samuel earlier this offseason, and Brandon Aiyuk is a candidate to begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list after suffering a season-ending torn ACL and MCL injury in Week 5.

The 49ers may be very reliant on Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings to begin the new season. Davis is a totally different receiver with take-the-top-off ability when healthy. Kyle Shanahan could use a deep threat in his offense to open up the playbook underneath for short-to-intermediate targets like Pearsall, Jennings, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers would benefit from better pass-catching depth.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were another stop on Davis' four-team tour to date. Expect the Steelers to ramp up their interest in available veterans ahead of training camp after officially signing Aaron Rodgers to play quarterback. Mike Tomlin's squad expects to be postseason contenders within the AFC North in 2025.

The Steelers are thin on depth at wideout after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. D.K. Metcalf is the only sure thing in the receiver room right now. The aging Robert Woods is past his prime, and will Roman Wilson take a developmental step forward? Rodgers has always connected with deep-speed receivers. Davis would have a role to play in Arthur Smith's offense.

Buffalo Bills

Could the Buffalo Bills consider pursuing a reunion? They originally drafted Davis in the fourth round (No. 128 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis outproduced his draft slot, accumulating 161 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns throughout his four-year rookie contract.