Cowboys UDFA With Best Chance To Make Roster: Alijah Clark

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with a modest nine undrafted free agents after making nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Cowboys landed some high-profile rookies. Defensive back Alijah Clark is one to monitor this offseason as someone who possesses an opportunity to make the 53-man roster.

The Cowboys made Clark their highest-paid undrafted free agent during the chaotic post-draft process. The former Syracuse standout signed a deal containing a $25,000 bonus and $234,000 in guaranteed salary. That insinuates that Clark had other potential suitors, and the Cowboys had to outbid the competition to ensure his services. The money is notable enough to increase his chances of making the team.

Clark has spent the early portion of the offseason proving to the Cowboys that he was worth that investment. The versatile defensive back put forth strong showings during rookie minicamp and OTAs. With Brian Schottenheimer's three-day minicamp now concluding, Clark will attempt to carry over his offseason momentum to training camp later this summer.

Saw rookie DT Jay Toia get some reps with the 1s in 11-on-11. Also saw rookie UDFA Alijah Clark get a rep with the starters in 7-on-7. Of note: Donovan Wilson worked with the rehab group today. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) May 29, 2025

In fact, it didn't take Clark long to start climbing the depth chart. When starting safety Malik Hooker suffered a minor injury at OTAs, Clark began earning first-team reps with the defense during the second-last voluntary practice. It speaks volumes regarding the defensive coaching staff's faith in his abilities.

Clark was a draftable talent. The Camden, New Jersey native enjoyed an impressive showing at the NFL Combine with the Cowboys in attendance. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Clark ran the 40-yard dash in a stellar 4.50 seconds, and jumped a 10-foot-2 broad and a 33-inch vertical.

Prior to that athletic showcase, Clark was a consistent performer at Syracuse. Clark recorded 189 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, nine passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. He was a key member of the Orange defense after transferring to the program from Rutgers in 2022.

Alijah Clark went undrafted as a FS in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 8.14 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 226 out of 1209 FS from 1987 to 2025.



UDFA #Cowboyshttps://t.co/S2r1Lvs7ar pic.twitter.com/e3TW0IfUcM — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 27, 2025

The secondary appears to be one of the weaker areas on the 2025 Cowboys. Injuries took a toll last season, leaving that unit thin on the back end. Despite that, the Cowboys only drafted one secondary defender, landing cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round. Revel Jr. continues to recover from a season-ending ACL injury, and with veteran members of the team joining him on the sidelines, it's created opportunities for players like Clark trying to make the roster.

The Cowboys also lost nickel corner Jourdan Lewis to free agency. Lewis' departure has created competition between safeties Israel Mukuamu and Juanyeh Thomas to be the starter in the slot. As currently constructed, Clark is expected to back-up starters Hooker and Donovan Wilson. Markquese Bell is also in that mix.

Offseason departures and injuries have left the Cowboys thinner across the secondary, particularly at safety. Clark has been taking full advantage of his opportunities, having even earned reps with the first-team defense on occasion. Clark possesses a clear pathway to the Cowboys' 53-man roster.