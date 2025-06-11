How Big Should TJ Watt's Next Contract Be?

Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt is skipping mandatory minicamp, according to various reports. Watt is displeased with the current state of his contract. He wants to sign an extension before showing up to offseason workouts.

Watt was also absent from OTAs earlier this offseason, but attendance was voluntary. However, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year will now be fined for missing mandatory dates on the schedule. The Steelers can fine Watt approximately $104,000 if he misses all three minicamp practices.

The #Steelers All-Pro edge TJ Watt, seeking a new deal, is not in attendance at mandatory minicamp, per me and @MikeGarafolo. No progress on a long-term deal. pic.twitter.com/YhF1wEtwQW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2025

Watt is currently slated to enter the final season of a previously signed four-year extension worth $112 million. It made him the highest-paid defensive player of all time in 2021, but it is now outdated. Watt has earned an average of $28 million per campaign throughout that deal.

The Steelers have been aware of Watt's intentions for quite some time. General manager Omar Khan hasn't approached his contract situation with any sense of urgency. It's now reached a boiling point with Watt exposing himself to financial penalties while creating distractions (if they didn’t already have enough of that following the arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers).

Watt isn't the only unhappy pass rusher around the league. Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson are also expected to sign new contracts this offseason. Hendrickson is also skipping minicamp to make his dissatisfaction known and has previously requested a trade. Watt’s anger won’t get that far.

The market for EDGEs of Watt's ability has grossly increased since his last record-breaking extension. Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett signed a shattering deal earlier this offseason that pays him a position-record $40 million per season over four years. Maxx Crosby and Danielle Hunter signed extensions in March that averaged roughly $35.5 million per season. They both surpassed Nick Bosa from an annual average perspective, who inked a five-year, $170 million extension in 2023. Bosa’s total value still leads all pass rushers.

Watt is one of the few EDGEs who could match Garrett's decorated resume. The seven-time Pro Bowler is well-positioned to command a similar extension. He won't settle for less than $40 million per campaign.

Watt's age (he'll be 31 this year) could prevent him from signing a four- or five-year contract. Alternatively, the Steelers could offer a three-year extension worth $120 million, keeping him under contract through 2028 (tacked onto the existing year). Watt would equal Garrett's top-of-the-market $40 million per year via such a proposal, while keeping the total value at a reasonable number.

Watt was once again impactful this past campaign. The former Wisconsin standout recorded 11.5 sacks and 57 pressures in 17 regular-season appearances. It was noticeably less than the league-leading 19.0 takedowns he accumulated in 2023, but still placed him within the top 10 of 2024 sack leaders.