Patriots UDFA With Best Chance To Make Roster: CJ Dippre

The New England Patriots have one of the largest classes of undrafted free agents in the league, agreeing to terms with 16 UDFAs after the 2025 NFL Draft. Head coach Mike Vrabel will promote competition throughout the offseason, and several rookies could make the initial 53-man roster. Tight end CJ Dippre may possess the best opportunity of them all.

The Patriots signed Dippre to a contract containing a sizable $264,000 in salary guarantees. It's among the richest UDFA deals in 2025. That insinuates Dippre had multiple options in undrafted free agency. The Patriots had to outbid potential suitors to ensure his services. The money is notable enough to increase his chances of making the team.

Dippre brings a finisher's mentality with a sense of toughness as a run blocker. His effort at the line of scrimmage is notable and should especially endear him to a throwback-style coach like Vrabel. Dippre's biggest challenge throughout training camp will be proving he possesses more upside as a pass-catcher than he flashed on tape.

Dippre recorded 65 receptions in four college football seasons, split between Alabama and Maryland. He hasn't caught a touchdown pass since 2021. Dippre went to the Senior Bowl to display better pass-catching potential.

Dippre showcased above-average athleticism at the NFL Combine. The Scranton, Pennsylvania native ran the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds (third-fastest) at 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds. Dippre also posted a 10-foot-10 broad jump and position-best 32 reps on the bench press.

CJ Dippre is a TE prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 8.72 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 172 out of 1332 TE from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/tii45gOYis pic.twitter.com/ppbW9Z9Ssh — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 9, 2025

The Patriots are somewhat thin at tight end, which is terrific news for Dippre. Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper are a proven duo coming off effective seasons, but both are 30 years old and Hooper is on a one-year deal. Sophomore Jaheim Bell is more undersized playmaker than in-line blocker, and fellow reserve player Jack Westover is similar in size and stature to Bell.

Dippre's blocking ability makes him unique in New England's older tight end room. His 64.8 run-blocking grade in 2024 ranked 24th among Power Four tight ends, according to Pro Football Focus. Their positional data also puts Dippre at 989 run-blocking snaps across his four collegiate campaigns. He’s also plenty familiar with special teams, having been a routine member of the hands team. Experience isn't in question.

The Patriots have six tight ends on their offseason 90-man roster, and three of them are probably locks (Henry, Hooper, Bell). Vrabel occasionally carried four tight ends on game day as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Dippre should be considered the in-house favorite for TE4.

Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels are likely going to oversee a run-heavy offense with a backfield rotation between Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson. It's important to have in-line blockers to help execute that game plan. With the aging Hooper on a one-year deal, Dippre could be Vrabel's next Geoff Swaim, who often made Titans rosters due to blocking prowess.

Dippre possesses a specialized skill set that provides him with a clear pathway to a 53-man roster spot. The undrafted product must impress throughout training camp and the preseason. Vrabel has a vision for Dippre’s role in the offense.