Jets' 2025 Make Or Break Player: Justin Fields

The New York Jets are entering a transitional period. General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn are attempting to rebuild a team that's been stricken with toxicity in recent years. New starting quarterback Justin Fields possesses an opportunity to be a pivotal member of the transformation.

It's truly now or never for Fields as a starting quarterback.

The Jets’ offseason was surrounded by the decision to move on from the colossal mistake that was Aaron Rodgers. Mougey and Glenn inherited a mess. It’ll take time to course correct, and the GM-coach duo decided against making any long-term decisions at quarterback.

Mougey signed Fields to a two-year contract worth $40 million in free agency. The $20 million per year price tag makes Fields the 20th-highest-paid quarterback in the league. Rodgers and Russell Wilson may be the only veteran starting QBs earning less in 2025. That makes Fields the definition of a bridge player.

Despite that, the Jets are handing the keys to Fields. They showed no interest in drafting a signal-caller at No. 7 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, opting to fortify the offensive line by selecting Armand Membou, a wise move for a franchise that knows it's facing a multi-year rebuild.

Tyrod Taylor is the backup. Fields won’t face competition from a young quarterback. He’s almost at no risk of being benched for a higher-upside option. It’s totally up to Fields to maximize this opportunity. It’s likely the final one of this magnitude he’ll receive.

Fields never met the Chicago Bears' expectations as the 11th overall selection in 2021. The Pittsburgh Steelers gave him another opportunity last season. Fields began Pittsburgh's campaign as their starter, but was benched for a healthy Wilson despite leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record.

The Steelers showed absolutely no interest in re-signing Fields. The Jets, meanwhile, had tunnel vision. Fields was always their preferred offseason target, and the deal containing $30 million in guarantees was agreed to shortly after the legal tampering window opened. It was among the worst-kept secrets in free agency.

Though expectations remain generally low for the Jets in 2025, Fields will actually be surrounded by a fairly stellar supporting cast. Garrett Wilson is a legitimate 1,000-yard receiver as the WR1. Breece Hall and Braelon Allen should form an effective duo in the backfield. Tight end Mason Taylor was drafted at 42nd overall to serve as a safety net in the passing game, and Josh Reynolds adds veteran depth and experience.

What may be most encouraging about Fields' ecosystem is the offensive line. Membou and Olu Fashanu, though inexperienced, project as exciting bookends at offensive tackle. Inside, Joe Tippmann and Alijah Vera-Tucker have established themselves among the best players in the league at their position, with John Simpson at left guard.

This might be the best offensive line Fields has ever had at his disposal.