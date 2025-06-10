Giants UDFA With Best Chance To Make Roster: Da'Quan Felton

The New York Giants agreed to terms with 13 undrafted free agents after making just seven selections during the 2025 NFL Draft. Former Virginia Tech wide receiver Da’Quan Felton was one of the premier UDFAs available. Giants general manager Joe Schoen opened the checkbook to land his services during the chaotic post-draft process.

Schoen gave Felton $264,000 in total guaranteed money, according to various reports. This was reported as the fifth-richest deal in the league across the UDFA landscape. It signals how much interest the Giants had in Felton. The money is notable enough to increase his chances of making the team.

Da’Quan Felton had a sweet one-handed grab in traffic during 7-on-7. He reached up and plucked the ball from the air, pulling it to his body before spinning between defenders. Was a nice play by the UDFA rookie WR. https://t.co/uWBqKu8f3a — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 6, 2025

Felton is a big-bodied vertical playmaker. The Hokies' standout first broke out during the 2023 campaign, recording 38 receptions for 667 yards and eight touchdowns. Felton averaged an explosive 17.6 yards per catch.

A lackluster passing attack limited his 2024 production. Felton totaled just 32 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns this past season, hurting his pre-draft stock. Felton then impressed scouts at the NFL Combine by running a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at an impressive 6-foot-5 and 213 pounds.

It wasn't enough to get Felton drafted.

Felton is an intriguing talent on tape. The Portsmouth, Virginia native is a physically impressive athlete with size, body control, and a desirable catch radius. Felton has a diverse release package for a receiver of his stature. Spatial awareness and top-end burst are areas of improvement, and something head coach Brian Daboll will be monitoring throughout training camp.

The Giants currently have a bloated 14 receivers on their 90-man summer roster. Felton is joined by a slew of fellow undrafted pass-catchers, including Beaux Collins, Jordan Bly, Juice Wells, and Dylan Cambre. Competition will be fierce.

Just in time, considering he had a nice day at practice today: New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: WR Da'Quan Felton https://t.co/1HKBiQyuOb — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) June 5, 2025

Of those 14 receivers, four should be considered locks. Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt are the Giants' top wideouts. Veterans like Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Zach Pascal, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are among those also competing for back-end roster spots.

It's safe to assume the Giants will keep a minimum of six, possibly seven, wide receivers on the initial 53-man roster. Players like Humphrey, Pascal, and Smith-Marsette have already reached their performance ceilings. Schoen and Daboll should consider developmental talents like Felton for those final roster spots at the position.

The Giants will be a pass-happier offense in 2025 after replacing Daniel Jones and Drew Lock at quarterback with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart. Wilson will likely begin the season as the starter, with Dart eventually playing his way into the lineup. Nabers and Theo Johnson will be the go-to pass catchers. Felton will attempt to earn a rotational role.

There's competition all throughout the Giants' receiver room. Felton must impress at training camp, but his sizable guaranteed salary signals Daboll's belief in his abilities. Felton is capable of making the 53-man roster.