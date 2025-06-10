3 Teams That Should Sign Germaine Pratt

The Cincinnati Bengals released linebacker Germaine Pratt from his contract earlier this week, multiple reports confirmed. Pratt had previously requested a trade. With no partner materializing, the Bengals decided to move on officially.

Cincinnati was disinterested in carrying Pratt on their 2025 roster at his scheduled cap charge of $8,183,334. The Bengals are saving $5,850,000 and absorbing $2,333,334 in dead cap space, per Over The Cap. The Bengals have been preparing to part ways for months. They selected linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter during the 2025 NFL Draft and signed Oren Burks in free agency.

Pratt finished 10th in tackles last season with 143 takedowns. His release will garner interest on the market. We've identified three potential team fits.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are the most likely landing spot for Pratt. Lou Anarumo is the only defensive coordinator Pratt has ever played for throughout his NFL career. The Bengals dismissed Anarumo earlier this offseason after a difficult season. He's since accepted the Colts' defensive coordinator job.

The Colts' current depth chart at linebacker indicates sophomore fifth-rounder Jaylon Carlies and former undrafted free agent Segun Olubi are penciled in as starters next to Zaire Franklin in base 4-3 defense. Carlies and Olubi are ill-equipped to be full-time starters. It feels as if the Colts were waiting for Pratt to officially be released. This is a make-or-break season for Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard, and they should leave no stone unturned.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans could rival their AFC South nemesis for Pratt's services. Head coach Brian Callahan spent five seasons alongside Pratt in Cincinnati (2019-23). Since becoming Tennessee's coach, the Titans have signed various players he has experience with, including former Bengals.

The Titans also have a hole at off-ball linebacker next to free-agent signing Cody Barton. The current plan is for sophomores Cedric Gray and James Williams to compete at training camp for a starting gig. Pratt would offer more experience and veteran leadership. New general manager Mike Borgonzi has completely revamped this room, moving on from more than four linebackers on last year's roster. The rehaul could continue by bringing Pratt in.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are attempting to improve on last year's surprising 10-7 season. The status quo shouldn't be considered acceptable. The Broncos must furiously chase improvement if they're to avoid falling behind in the always competitive AFC West.