Bears UDFA With Best Chance To Make Roster: Power Echols

The Chicago Bears agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents following the 2025 NFL Draft. Former North Carolina linebacker Power Echols was a standout signing at a position that lacks ideal depth. Echols possesses a terrific opportunity to compete for a 53-man roster spot this Fall.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles awarded Echols with a fairly hefty contract in undrafted free agency. The former Tar Heels standout signed a deal containing $130,000 in guarantees, according to Spotrac. The money is notable enough to increase his chances of making the team.

Echols was invited to the NFL Combine, where he posted average numbers. The Charlotte native ran the 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds at an undersized 5-foot-11 and 237 pounds. Echols' best result was a 37-inch vertical. He also leaped a 9-foot-7 broad jump, but ran poor results in the three-cone (7.60) and shuttle (4.56). The performance contributed to his undrafted status.

NFL Combine LB Vertical Jumps:



Teddye Buchanan: 40"

Carson Schwesinger: 39.5"

Collin Oliver: 39"

Jeffrey Bassa: 38.5"

Nick Martin: 38"

Kain Medrano: 38"

Power Echols: 37"

Pooh Paul: 36"

Francisco Mauigoa: 35"

Barrett Carter: 34.5"

Danny Stutsman: 34"

Bam Martin-Scott: 33.5"… — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 28, 2025

The tape paints a more encouraging story. Echols was a workhorse at UNC, recording 100-plus tackles in 2022 and 2023. As a senior in 2024, Echols totaled 76 tackles and six pass breakups en route to Honorable Mention All-ACC honors.

Echols entered the draft as a productive and experienced prospect with well-developed eyes. His downhill instincts were a little inconsistent, but he showed enough aptness to flow sideline to sideline. Echols' undersized frame occasionally struggled to get off blocks and plug his gaps, with tackles slipping out of his reach due to arms under 31 inches.

Echols is at his best when using lateral speed to defeat would-be blocks. He's also effective in coverage, showcasing the ability to reroute pass-catchers. Echols could eventually earn a third-down role as a specialized coverage linebacker.

The Bears are expected to primarily run a 4-3 as their base defense under new head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. That creates a need for extra linebackers on the roster. As currently constructed, Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards are locks as starters. Fourth-round rookie Ruben Hyppolite II also possesses a good chance to see regular snaps.

Former North Carolina LB Power Echols is signing with the #Bears, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2025

Chicago's third-most snapped linebacker last season was Jack Sanborn, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. The Bears will have to replace his snaps on defense and special teams. Amen Ogbongbemiga and Noah Sewell return from last season. They're likely to make the roster as the fourth and fifth linebackers, but will be mostly confined to special teams roles after combining for just 20 defensive snaps throughout 2024.

The Bears have just eight linebackers and they'll probably keep six on the initial 53-man roster. Echols could find himself competing for a spot with sophomore players Swayze Bozeman and Carl Jones Jr. Bozeman joined the Bears earlier this offseason, and Jones Jr. spent the majority of his rookie campaign on the practice squad. Echols should like his chances.