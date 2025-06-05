3 Non-Jonnu Smith TEs Steelers Could Trade For

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown interest in acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Negotiations have proven difficult, and there are other suitors exploring the Smith market. In related news, the Steelers also lost Donald Parham Jr. to a season-ending Achilles injury at OTAs earlier this week.

Parham Jr.'s injury should only increase Pittsburgh's fascination with landing a veteran tight end via trade. As currently constructed, the Steelers have Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington at the position. Head coach Mike Tomlin wants to complete the room with a player who possesses a different profile.

With Smith talks dragging, we've identified three alternative tight ends the Steelers should consider trading for.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Mayer is among the most obvious training camp trade candidates in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders' previous regime drafted Mayer at No. 35 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame standout turned in a quiet rookie season, producing 27 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Then everyone got fired, and the new decision-makers landed Brock Bowers in the 2024 draft.

Bowers turned in a prolific rookie campaign, further reducing Mayer's impact in the offense. It's crazy to think the Raiders have already employed three general managers (Champ Kelly, Tom Telesco, John Spytek) since the one who originally drafted Mayer (Dave Ziegler) just two years ago. Pittsburgh could give him the fresh start he needs.

Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams overpaid for tight end Colby Parkinson last offseason, signing him to a three-year contract worth up to $22.5 million. Perhaps they were overeager to take him away from their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks. Parkinson entered the season as the starter, with Tyler Higbee recovering from a torn ACL and MCL injury.

Higbee eventually returned and began out-snapping Parkinson on occasion late in the campaign. This offseason, the Rams used their first draft pick on former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson. Parkinson is a useful player, particularly on early downs as an in-line blocker with sneaky open-field athleticism. In L.A., he might be an overpaid TE3. If Les Snead is willing to eat some of his salary, the Steelers should possess interest.

Durham Smythe, Chicago Bears

With two quality tight ends in the fold via Freiermuth and Washington, the Steelers don't need to acquire a big-time player at the position. If they're simply searching for depth, versatility, and veteran experience to replace the injured Parham Jr., Durham Smythe would represent a sneaky-good option. Smythe is an eight-year pro who can play a variety of roles.