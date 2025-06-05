Day 3 NFL Draft Picks Who Landed In Great Scenarios

Every year, day three of the NFL draft presents an opportunity for hidden gems to carve out meaningful roles, sometimes sooner than expected. While top-50 picks draw the spotlight, it's often the late-round selections who quietly find themselves in ideal landing spots, whether due to a thin depth chart, schematic fit, or the trust of a coaching staff eager to tap into their potential.

The 2025 NFL Draft was no exception. From immediate special teams contributors to rotational players poised to push for starting jobs, several day-three selections walked into situations tailor-made for early snaps. Here's a look at a few late-round rookies who landed in the perfect environment to make a quick impact.

Titans WR Chimere Dike

A player who dominated the pre-draft process, Chimere Dike should have every opportunity in the world to carve himself out a significant role in the new-look Titans offense. With zero expectations for the roster in 2025 as they transition to the Cam Ward era, Dike is a young and talented three-level threat on the perimeter who, if granted the opportunity, should quickly outplay his draft slot. He was one of the best stories of the entire 2025 pre-draft process as an overlooked prospect out of the SEC.

Folks are just now finding out who Chimere Dike is, but there arguably hasn’t been a player who has had a better predraft process thus far.



Underrated out of Florida, goes to Hula and dominates, earns a call-up to Senior Bowl, enjoys a good week and earns an invite to the… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 1, 2025

Vikings DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

I think the potential is through the roof for Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who is still just 21 years old. Minnesota has made it a habit of adding contributors on day three over what seems like the last decade, and Ingram-Dawkins could fall right in line. A long, athletic defender with outstanding alignment versatility, he should complement the new additions of Javon Hargrave and Jon Allen along Minnesota’s much-improved defensive front.

Vikings potentially got a steal in Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. This kid can flat out PLAY.



Elite athletic profile that only improved as the year went on for Georgia. All the tools to become a high impact player with plus bend and explosiveness. Still learning to put it all together,… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 26, 2025

Seahawks WR Tory Horton

With new additions in Cooper Kupp and Marques Valdes-Scantling now in town to pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks’ wide receiver corps could use some youth. With both D.K. Metcalf (Steelers) and Tyler Lockett (Titans) now elsewhere, Colorado State product Tory Horton should have a shot to open eyes in camp, which should lead to touches during the fall. Smith-Njigba is a part of the long-term plans, but are Kupp and Valdes-Scantling? It presents an intriguing path to snaps for Horton as a player who will likely be in town past 2025.

Steelers QB Will Howard