These 1st Round Picks Are Primed For An Immediate Impact

When it comes to the first round of the NFL draft, every team drafts with the belief that their pick will help them win. While top prospects often show traits that can translate to NFL success, some need more time to develop, whether due to work ethic, depth chart issues, or untapped potential.

Although early success is not the only indicator of a good draft pick, it does help the front office and fan base feel at ease. This list features the rookies who are in the best positions, in terms of both talent and roster fit, to make the biggest positive impacts on their new teams right away.

Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have not made the playoffs since 2021, when Ryan Tannehill was throwing touchdowns to A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry graced the backfield. A lot has changed since then, including four different starting quarterbacks, but Cam Ward can finally stabilize the position.

Ward's football IQ, arm strength, and ability to make plays out of nothing are impressive, but it is his work ethic that stands out. It is that determination, which bolstered Ward from a zero-star recruit to the starting quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes, that will allow him to lead the Titans on a similar path out of despair.

Being the most important position in football, every rookie quarterback who starts will have a chance to lead their team to victory, but nobody is more equipped to do it than Ward, hence the No. 1 pick.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

While Ward might have more of an offensive impact due to his position, Travis Hunter was arguably the best prospect in the draft, partially due to his ability to affect both sides of the ball. While the Colorado product has taken mostly offensive reps thus far, both he and the Jaguars have made it clear that he will play cornerback as well.

Hunter still has room to improve as a receiver, but his pure athleticism will provide welcomed relief for Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. It is hard to say that a player who wants to be on the field for almost every single down in the game will not have his presence felt, especially one who was as dominant in college as Hunter.

Abdul Carter, EDGE, New York Giants

While Abdul Carter has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to his Darth Vader-inspired celebrations and eye black, that is not why the Giants picked him. Carter rounds out the top three overall picks from the draft, and he was the only prospect who could challenge Hunter in terms of overall talent.

Carter is pro-ready in seemingly every aspect of his game and will get the chance to prove it early on, with Kayvon Thibodeaux potentially taking a back seat. The combination of Carter and Brian Burns on the edge will be difficult for offensive linemen to handle and will likely allow both players to see success throughout the season. Additionally, the ability to rotate in Thibodeaux for both of them will allow all three players to stay fresh and healthy as the year wears on.

There is a lot to be excited about with Carter, and his strong performance and OTAs only confirmed that optimism.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

While Tetairoa McMillan is an amazing player in his own right, his most important impact will be helping his quarterback. Despite a rough first two years in the NFL for Bryce Young, he has shown improvement. This was especially evident toward the end of his sophomore season, where he ended with three straight passer ratings over 100 despite not having a clear top receiver.

McMillan will have to compete for reps with Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette, but the Panthers would not have selected a wide receiver at No. 8 if they didn’t view him as a potential WR1. His stats may not jump off the page right away due to the returning receivers on the roster, but just having another option out wide will make a significant difference for the Panthers and their quarterback.

Although McMillan may not have the same Week 1 impact as the first three guys, the former Arizona Wildcat will only get better as he and Young develop chemistry throughout the year.

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will probably not be very good this year, but Tyler Warren can still be a massive help. With Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, and Riley Leonard, the Colts have one of the weakest quarterback rooms in the NFL. Regardless of who is throwing the passes, however, Warren has the opportunity to dominate right away.

Thanks to his size and strength, which led to yards after catch, and Johnathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr., who spread the defense’s attention, Warren is in the perfect spot to fill up the stat sheet. His immediate impact may not be visible in Indianapolis’s final record this season, but the rookie tight end is a step in the right direction for the franchise and will personally keep cornerbacks up at night.

Jahdae Barron, CB, Denver Broncos

Jahdae Barron enters the NFL as one of the top cornerback prospects, and he will have the chance to prove his worth right away. With promising signs from quarterback Bo Nix, the Broncos will set their sights on overtaking the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title this season. For Barron, this will mean lining up against the likes of Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice for two crucial games.

While divisional games are always important, the rookie cornerback will also have the opportunity to help throughout the rest of the season thanks to his ability to play in the slot or outside. Additionally, Barron has the luxury of playing with Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, which will give the former Longhorn more favorable matchups as he adjusts to the NFL. Barron has the tools needed to be an elite cornerback in the NFL, and the Broncos hope he is at least part of the missing piece to their playoff return.

Derrick Harmon, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

With the departure of Larry Ogunjobi and an aging Cameron Heyward, the Steelers will look to Derrick Harmon to have an immediate presence on their interior defensive line. The Steelers have historically been at their best when they can dominate the trenches on both sides of the ball, but they have recently struggled in that department. This roster weakness became glaringly apparent in their 2024 wild-card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, in which Derrick Henry ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns.