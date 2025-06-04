What Are Reasonable Expectations For Jihaad Campbell's Rookie Season?

Philadelphia Eagles rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio recently revealed that Campbell won't be a full-go until August, which won’t be until after training camp starts and possibly during the preseason. It threatens to derail what otherwise could be a special rookie season.

The Eagles were aware of Campbell's injury when they executed a draft-day trade at No. 31 overall with the Kansas City Chiefs to select the versatile front-seven defender. Campbell underwent shoulder surgery in March to repair a torn labrum. The Erial, New Jersey native was healthy enough to participate in the NFL Combine, displaying elite athleticism by running a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and jumping a 10-foot-7 broad.

Campbell has been present at OTAs, though he's not participating in team drills. The former Alabama standout is earning mental reps in the meeting room while conducting some side-field work during individual portions. Campbell's acclimation period is being stunted as a result.

In the distance: Vic Fangio working 1 on 1 with Jihaad Campbell. pic.twitter.com/AnOr2r1VKo — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) June 3, 2025

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has rarely prioritized the off-ball linebacker position during his tenure, though Campbell isn't a traditional downhill thumper. There's a hybrid element to Campbell's game, with length, size, and instincts allowing him to impact all phases, including as a pass rusher. It's worth noting Fangio said he's been solely focused on inside linebacker for now. The Eagles are probably hesitant to overload his plate while he can't even participate in team sessions.

If healthy, Campbell is expected to play a flexible role for the Eagles this season. Fangio runs a two-linebacker system in most of his personnel packages. Last year's starters, Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean, are both returning in 2025. Baun especially thrived under Fangio, turning in a career-best year en route to earning a three-year, $51 million extension earlier this offseason.

Vic Fangio said Jihaad Campbell “won’t see the practice field until some time in August.”



The Eagles are starting him out at inside linebacker, with Fangio noting that there is more to learn at that position. pic.twitter.com/8wEStAaBEY — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) June 3, 2025

At the very least, Campbell projects to have a role in nickel and/or dime packages. His ability to blitz and rush the passer would also allow Fangio to utilize him via creative positions. The Eagles underwent changes at EDGE this offseason, losing Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Bryce Huff. Campbell could support a new-look unit that is relying on Nolan Smith Jr., Jalyx Hunt, and free-agent signing Azeez Ojulari to replace the outgoing production.

Campbell was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2024. He led the Crimson Tide defense with 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Campbell started all 13 Alabama games, adding an interception and two forced fumbles to his defensive totals.

Campbell’s initial impact could depend on how useful the mental reps he’s currently earning eventually prove to be. Ideally, Campbell would be on the field building chemistry with his teammates. That’s not possible until August, so his ability to quickly apply classroom lessons in a condensed timeline could ultimately dictate his rookie form.