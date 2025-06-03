5 Under-The-Radar Heisman Candidates For 2025

As the 2026 college football season approaches, the spotlight will naturally fall on high-profile names. Whether it's Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, arguably the top player in the country, or Texas QB Arch Manning, who, despite limited collegiate experience, is already a betting favorite for the Heisman. However, history has shown that the award often finds its way to unexpected contenders who rise to prominence as the campaign progresses.

With that in mind, here are five under-the-radar names poised to make a significant impact this season and make their way into the Heisman conversation.

1. Devon Dampier, QB, Utah

After transferring from New Mexico, Devon Dampier is set to lead Utah's offense under the guidance of offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who also made the move over from the Lobos program. A first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2024, Dampier is an electric dual-threat weapon who tossed for more than 2,700 yards last fall while averaging nearly 100 rushing yards per game, including a three-touchdown, 208-yard performance against Wyoming. His familiarity with Beck's system, along with the jump in competition and correlating larger spotlight, positions the Phoenix, Arizona native as a dark horse in the Heisman race.

2. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU

Another dynamic athlete under center, Kevin Jennings emerged as one of the country’s most electric playmakers for SMU, leading the Mustangs to a College Football Playoff appearance in their first season as a Power Four program in 2024. While the season ended abruptly for Jennings and Co. against Penn State, he led his group to nine consecutive wins in the back end of the year and is someone whose ability to win both with his arm and his legs should place him in a spot to pile up touchdowns and Heisman consideration.

3. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

Flip on the tape of Brown if you didn’t watch him last fall. Just a true sophomore moving into 2025, Brown is already one of the country’s best in the backfield. The ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Freshman All-American, the Cardinals' offense will go as Brown goes. After slowly working his way into the RB1 spot last year, the carries will come early and often for Brown this fall, allowing him to build on a 1,168-yard, 11-touchdown campaign as a freshman.

4. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

Following starter Dequan Finn’s decision to opt out of the season after Week 2, Robertson was thrust into the starter's role for the Bears. A former transfer from Mississippi State, Robertson burst onto the scene and took more than advantage of the opportunity, tossing for 28 touchdowns, with another four on the ground. A physically impressive athlete at 6-foot-4, 220-plus pounds, the redshirt senior will be a focus of NFL scouts on the road this fall and is someone whose expected production could find himself in the Heisman conversation if all comes to fruition. His final performance in 2024 (445 passing yards, 2 TDs vs LSU) could be the appetizer for what’s to come in his first full year as the Baylor starter

5. Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas