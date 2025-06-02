3 Teams That Should Sign Von Miller

Future Hall of Fame EDGE Von Miller is among the top remaining pass rushers available in free agency. After a disastrous 2023 campaign that saw Miller record zero sacks while attempting to recover from a 2022 ACL injury, the Super Bowl 50 MVP bounced back in 2024. He accumulated six sacks despite a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The Buffalo Bills made the decision to release Miller from his bloated contract earlier this offseason. Miller’s tenure in Buffalo was marred by injury, off-field issues, and lackluster results.

Miller has since confirmed he plans to play one final season. Miller is simply waiting for the right opportunity to reveal itself. With OTAs occurring around the league and training camp looming, we've identified three potential landing spots.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions superstar pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson recently announced he's been medically cleared to return from last year's devastating season-ending leg injury. Hutchinson should quickly recapture the form that helped him establish himself as a top defender in the league. Who's going to give the Lions consistent pass-rushing snaps opposite him is another question.

The Lions have designs on enjoying postseason success in 2025 after a disappointing showing in the playoffs last season. Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal are currently the supporting rushers. Davenport missed the majority of 2024 with injury, and Paschal totaled two sacks. Miller would play a legit role in Detroit, and he'd appreciate an opportunity to join a Super Bowl contender.

Denver Broncos

With Miller planning to play one final season before wrapping up a Canton-bound career, it would be poetic for him to finish where he started. Miller played for the Denver Broncos from 2011 to 2021. The DeSoto, Texas native won a Super Bowl and qualified for eight Pro Bowls during that illustrious tenure.

The Broncos are coming off a quality 10-7 season and playoff appearance. The defense finished first in the league in sacks, totaling 63 QB takedowns. The majority of their top defenders return from a year ago, so the Broncos don't necessarily need Miller. Miller would simply add veteran depth, leadership, and experience behind young pass rushers Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Jonah Elliss.

Kansas City Chiefs

If Miller is hellbent on joining a contender in pursuit of a third Super Bowl, his undeniable preference, then the Kansas City Chiefs represent a quality option. The Chiefs didn't rush the passer with any consistency last season. Steve Spagnuolo's defense finished tied for 19th in sacks with a middling 39 QB takedowns. It was George Karlaftis who led the defense in sacks (8.0).