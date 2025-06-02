Who's Best Bet To Be NFL OROY In 2025?

Eight of the opening 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft will be eligible to capture this year's Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. However, three of those picks were offensive tackles, and an offensive lineman has never won the award. Beyond those selections, there are various first-round quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs who should contend for the prestigious award.

With training camp looming, FanDuel's NFL futures prop betting landscape for the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year honor has taken shape. The top options shake out as follows:

Ashon Jeanty (+250)

Cam Ward (+380)

Travis Hunter (+900)

Tetairoa McMillan (+1000)

Tyler Shough (+1200)

Omarion Hampton (+1400)

Quinshon Judkins (+1600)

RJ Harvey (+2000)

TreyVeyon Henderson (+2200)

Jaxson Dart (+2200)

Tyler Warren (+2500)

THE FAVORITE: Ashton Jeanty

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is a straightforward frontrunner. Jeanty is the highest-drafted running back at No. 6 overall since Saquon Barkley was the second overall selection (and eventual OROY winner) in 2018.

The Raiders invested such a high selection in a non-premium position because head coach Pete Carroll believes in fielding a throwback, run-heavy offense. Volume is often half the battle in the OROY conversation and Jeanty should receive a ton of carries this season. Jeanty is a legitimate candidate to lead the league in rushing as a rookie. Such an accomplishment would all but guarantee him OROY honors.

MY PICK: Omarion Hampton

Perhaps this is bold, but Omarion Hampton's +1400 odds are awfully tempting. Three of the last four OROY winners played for playoff teams. Analyzing this list, the rookies with top-five odds all play for rebuilding squads, and Hampton's Los Angeles Chargers are the highest-listed team that qualified for the postseason in 2024.

The one caveat for Hampton (something the oddsmakers have likely taken into consideration) is the presence of veteran free-agent addition Najee Harris alongside him in the backfield. Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers ran the football on 463 occasions last season—11th-most in the NFL—and they ranked fifth-lowest in passing attempts. Expect another run-first approach from the hard-nosed Chargers in 2025. If the talented Hampton can tip the backfield in his favor, he'll possess a great shot to win OROY.

A WORTHY UNDERDOG: RJ Harvey