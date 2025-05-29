Xavier Watts Could Quickly Outperform Draft Slot

Xavier Watts' journey as a football player is a testament to what he’s become as a dynamic impact athlete within the lines. A former highly touted wide receiver recruit who turned into a standout safety at Notre Dame, the newest face within the Atlanta Falcons’ secondary is a ballplayer who shouldn’t take long to make an impact at the game's highest level.

A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Watts’ career as a pass-catcher was short-lived in South Bend. Following injuries in the linebackers room, he transitioned to defense in 2021, seeing time at the "rover" spot—a hybrid, multi-level role between safety and ‘backer. By 2022, he had fully embraced the safety position, showcasing his versatility, football IQ, and open-field tackling ability. It wasn’t until 2023 that Watts really began to find his footing, however, leading the nation in interceptions, which earned him consensus All-American honors, along with the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's best defensive player. He repeated as a First-Team All-American in 2024, joining 2025 No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter as the only players in college football to be named first-team All-Americans in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

While Watts doesn’t parallel the size, length, and elite athleticism that was showcased by former Irish standout Kyle Hamilton of yesteryear, his instincts and ball skills are his defining attributes and can often mask any deficiencies he has as a pure athlete. His background as a wideout provides him with an exceptional understanding of route concepts and tendencies from under center, allowing him to anticipate plays and position himself effectively. He also exhibits a high football IQ, often diagnosing plays before they fully develop, enabling him to make impact play after impact play in both coverage and run support.

Despite his impressive college production and alignment versatility, Watts fell to the third round in April’s draft. While his straight-line speed and lateral quickness remained questions for scouts in the pre-draft process, which could affect his range and ability to cover faster, more nuanced NFL receivers, tape never lies. Good on the Falcons for recognizing the value in Watts' skill set so late on day two. Inside such a young defense searching for core contributors, his versatility will allow him to play both free and strong safety spots, and his ability to anticipate should quickly make him a highly valuable asset in zone coverage. And against the run, his physicality and willingness to engage in support align well with what Atlanta wants in their hybrid defenders.