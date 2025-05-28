Will An Injury Propel Mitchell Evans Into Key Rookie Role?

Carolina Panthers rookie tight end Mitchell Evans is about to receive a massive opportunity at OTAs. Veteran tight end Tommy Tremble underwent offseason back surgery, head coach Dave Canales told the media at Tuesday’s voluntary practice. Evans is fully capable of maximizing his reps with the first-team offense.

The Panthers selected Evans with a fifth-round selection (No. 163 overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was projected to enter camp as the distant third tight end behind Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders. Of course, the Panthers were aware of Tremble's offseason surgery when they drafted Evans, insinuating he was added as insurance.

Update on Panthers OLB DJ Wonnum (back) and TE Tommy Tremble (back surgery). pic.twitter.com/AjP9Qz4Uxd — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) May 27, 2025

Evans was among the most pro-ready and versatile players at his position in the draft. The former Notre Dame standout recorded a team-high 43 receptions for 421 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, showing terrific fight to bounce back from a 2023 torn ACL injury. Evans also displayed athleticism at the NFL Combine, running a 4.74 in the 40-yard dash, the seventh-best recorded time within the tight end group.

Most notably, Evans possesses outstanding size at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds to play as an in-line blocker. Evans was among the more advanced tight end prospects in the draft at playing a competitive role in the trenches. With Tremble on the mend until at least training camp, the versatile rookie should command reps in 12 personnel throughout OTAs and the upcoming mandatory minicamp period.

The Panthers are attempting to improve a rushing attack that finished 18th in the league last season (110.5/game). Veteran running back Rico Dowdle was signed in free agency, and Trevor Etienne was drafted in the fourth round, joining Chuba Hubbard in a projected three-man rotation. Evans could hold the key to better run-down efficiency in 2025.

Canales showcased a willingness to operate two-tight-end sets with frequency last season. Both Tremble and Sanders played more than 50% of Carolina's offensive snaps, surpassing 500 plays apiece. By comparison, their third-most-used tight end was Ian Thomas, who logged just 94 snaps (9.09%). Thomas signed with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason.

Capturing the TE2 spot is pretty important to seeing the field in Carolina.

Tremble played 241 snaps as a blocker last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Despite being the primary tight end, Sanders only logged 197 plays as a blocker. It's clear that Canales prefers Tremble to do the dirty work in the trenches, freeing Sanders up to occupy the pass-catching role.

If Tremble misses an extended period of time, Canales will look to Evans to be the fill-in blocker. Sanders recorded 33 receptions for 342 receiving yards and one touchdown as a fourth-round rookie last season. Entering his sophomore season, Sanders is an athletic pass catcher with room to expand his passing-game production. The Panthers are expected to take steps forward in 2025 with Canales as head coach and Bryce Young at quarterback.