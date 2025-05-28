Which 3 Teams Need Kirk Cousins The Most?

Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins was absent from the team's first OTA practice, according to multiple reports. Cousins is attempting to force his exit. Though OTAs are completely voluntary, he's using his truancy to send a message.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons just last offseason. General manager Terry Fontenot then drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall merely six weeks later. After a rough late-season showing that saw Cousins throw nine interceptions in a five-game stretch, the Falcons benched him in favor of Penix Jr. and never looked back.

The Falcons are committed to the sophomore Penix Jr. as their starter. Cousins wants to be traded or released. With his timely nonappearance at OTAs, we've identified three potential landing spots. There are a few realistic destinations, with the market mostly settled.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make his decision. It's a borderline embarrassing situation. The Steelers have been waiting for Rodgers to announce his intentions for months now. He continues to string them along.

Should Rodgers opt for retirement, or should Pittsburgh decide to cut off communication, they could consider pivoting to Cousins. The Steelers currently have the worst quarterback situation in the league (and it's not particularly close). Veteran Mason Rudolph and sixth-round rookie Will Howard are ill-equipped to lead Mike Tomlin's team where they want to go in the AFC North. Cousins would represent a serious upgrade in case the Rodgers plan fails to materialize.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have an overcrowded quarterback room, but none of the in-house options are as talented as Cousins. The current expectation is that the Browns will begin the season with one of the veteran options, Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett, under center. Both of them feel like temporary placeholders until one of the rookies, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, is ready for a midseason takeover.

Cleveland's ceiling would be significantly higher with Cousins at quarterback. The Browns possess a stellar roster, and it's easy to envision the four-time Pro Bowler keeping them in postseason contention. We’re not convinced Flacco or Pickett could achieve the same. Adding Cousins would allow Gabriel and Sanders to develop slowly behind the scenes.

Minnesota Vikings

Stranger things have happened. It was the Minnesota Vikings that decided against re-signing Cousins last offseason after a successful six-year run together. The Vikings signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal and drafted J.J. McCarthy to succeed Cousins. Darnold walked in free agency this year after a terrific season, and McCarthy is now the unquestioned starter despite missing his entire rookie campaign with injury.