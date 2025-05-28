When Should Bills Fans Start To Worry About James Cook?

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was absent from the team's opening OTA practice, according to various reports. Cook, who is displeased with his contract, was the only player absent from Buffalo's voluntary workout. Expect this standoff to continue dragging out with no straightforward solution in sight.

Cook has been extremely vocal about his desire for a contract extension this summer. The 2022 NFL Draft's No. 63 overall selection is entering a contract year, slated to earn an underpaid base salary of $5.1 million in 2025. Cook has made public claims seeking a multi-year extension worth approximately $15 million per campaign.

Cook rushed for 1,009 yards while averaging 4.9 yards per carry throughout 2024. The former Georgia standout rushed for 16 touchdowns, tying Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs for the league lead. He scored three additional times throughout the postseason, including twice in the AFC Championship Game. The dual-threat Cook added 258 receiving yards and two touchdowns to his offensive totals as a pass-catcher despite logging just 48% of offensive snaps.

The Bills will hold five additional OTA practices through June 5, concluding Phase Two of their offseason program. It'd be shocking if Cook reported to any of these practices. They're completely voluntary, which means Cook can't be punished for his absence. His heels are dug in regarding a new contract, so he'll continue using OTAs to voice his displeasure.

The real deadline to watch is mandatory minicamp. Head coach Sean McDermott will oversee a three-day minicamp from June 10-12 that is a must-attend. If Cook skips mandatory practices, he could be fined roughly $100,000. Financial penalties escalate if Cook's holdout carries over to training camp.

Players are rarely willing to carry over their grievances to mandatory minicamp and training camp, exposing themselves to financial penalties, but this situation feels different. Cook is extremely committed to his mission. It wouldn't be surprising if Cook continued holding out.

Cook's hostility has likely been increased by the Bills' offseason doings. General manager Brandon Beane has shown a willingness to extend multiple core players. Defensive end Greg Rousseau recently signed a four-year extension worth $80 million, with $54 million guaranteed. Linebacker Terrel Bernard signed a four-year, $50 million extension the same week. And finally, wide receiver Khalil Shakir inked a four-year extension through the 2029 season worth $60.2 million with $32 million guaranteed.

Everyone but Cook got paid.

There have also been happenings at running back that Cook took notice of. Henry signed a two-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens worth $30 million, averaging the $15 million per year Cook is requesting. Despite signing with the Philadelphia Eagles just last offseason, Saquon Barkley signed an amended two-year, $41.2 million extension that includes $36 million guaranteed, with up to $15 million in additional incentives.

The Bills haven't showcased a willingness to play ball with Cook. Perhaps an amended contract that allows the disgruntled ball-carrier to earn stat-based incentives represents the most realistic solution, but even that meet-me-in-the-middle resolution feels far from a guarantee. The Bills ran a by-committee approach at running back with Ray Davis and Ty Johnson mixing in last season, and they potentially don't view Cook as a must-extend asset.