3 Teams That Should Sign Julian Blackmon

Veteran safety Julian Blackmon remains one of the more intriguing defenders available in free agency. Blackmon is an experienced starter, playing a key role for the Indianapolis Colts as a starter over the previous five seasons. Experience and production are present in bunches.

Blackmon recorded 86 tackles, three interceptions, and four pass breakups in 2024. Pro Football Focus awarded him a coverage grade of 73.5, ranking 23rd-best out of 171 qualifying safeties last season. The former Utah standout is arguably the best safety left in free agency.

Blackmon is entering the prime of his career at 26 years old. The Colts have shown little interest in re-signing him after making a change at defensive coordinator. Teams searching for coverage help should begin showing interest as training camp approaches. We've identified three potential fits for Blackmon's services.

Cleveland Browns

Grant Delpit returns as an unquestioned starter in the Cleveland Browns' secondary. There are some questions opposite him. Delpit's primary partner in 2024 was Rodney McLeod, who announced his retirement earlier this offseason. Juan Thornhill, who also played a rotational role last season, signed with the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

That promotes Ronnie Hickman to the starting lineup. Hickman played less than 43% of the defensive snaps in Cleveland last season. The Browns added Rayshawn Jenkins following his release from the Seattle Seahawks, but he's coming off a down, injury-riddled campaign in which he was demoted. Blackmon would immediately compete for snaps in Jim Schwartz's secondary. There's a great chance he'd play himself into a notable role while helping complete Cleveland's defensive backfield.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have a young, ascending duo at safety in Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha. The second- and third-year players are now guaranteed starters following Talanoa Hufanga's departure to the Denver Broncos in free agency. Brown and Mustapha were fantastic last season, and should continue growing into difference makers under returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Adding Blackmon would be about experienced depth and familiarity. He'd immediately become the third-best safety on the team while being an experienced shoulder for Brown and Mustapha to lean on. Furthermore, Kyle Shanahan's new assistant head coach is Gus Bradley, who was Blackmon's defensive coordinator for three seasons (2022-24) in Indianapolis.

Carolina Panthers

Blackmon took his only known free-agent visit to Carolina in March. The Panthers should consider revisiting those conversations. That meeting occurred after the Panthers had already signed Tre'Von Moehrig to a three-year contract worth $51 million in free agency, so they obviously saw a potential need for another veteran safety.