How Should Steelers Use Kaleb Johnson?

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson with the No. 83 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The third-round back projects as an excellent scheme fit in Pittsburgh's ground attack. Expect Johnson to begin his rookie season in a 50-50 timeshare with Jaylen Warren, and he should have an opportunity to become the primary ball-carrier as the campaign progresses.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan entered the market for a running back after letting Najee Harris walk in free agency. Harris rushed for 1,000-plus yards in four consecutive seasons. He was the Steelers' leading rusher every year of his rookie contract.

Harris was never particularly efficient in Pittsburgh, though. Warren averaged a better yards per carry output than Harris in three straight campaigns. Pairing Warren with Johnson could actually upgrade the Steelers’ backfield.

Here’s 60 seconds of Kaleb Johnson showing us why he’ll be the Steelers’ RB1 pic.twitter.com/g1WiBwOUR7 — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottFF) May 27, 2025





Warren is ill-equipped to carry a large workload. The former undrafted free agent has never seen more than 149 carries in a single season. Johnson’s presence should keep Warren fresh and effective via a rotational role.

There's legitimate reason to believe the Steelers specifically targeted Johnson in the draft. Johnson thrived in Iowa’s zone-running schemes as a decisive runner who presses vertically. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has been a champion of the zone-rushing scheme ever since he was Derrick Henry’s offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans.

Smith has admitted the Steelers got away from running outside zone last season due to a lack of execution. With Johnson in the backfield, Smith should feel significantly more comfortable with his preferred play-calling tendencies. It should make the Steelers’ rushing attack more productive.

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson: 6-foot, 225 pounds



Will make his money as an elite fit in a zone running scheme: patient, decisive, plays with great vision



But also a real factor in the passing game



This 2025 RB class is loaded beyond words pic.twitter.com/VG7X8dcAne — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 23, 2025

Johnson routinely flashed the ability to generate explosive plays at Iowa. At 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, he carries the size profile of a potential three-down back. As excellent as Johnson is running outside zone, he also possesses the stature required to run gap/power between the tackles. That versatility opens up Smith's playbook.

The Steelers’ ability to successfully run outside zone also depends on the performance of their offensive line. How ascending blockers Broderick Jones, Zach Frazier, and Troy Fautanu continue growing in 2025 will be imperative. The Steelers should have an above-average offensive line, allowing Smith the freedom to call plays as he wishes.

Johnson also possesses upside as a pass-catcher, paired with the ability to help protect the quarterback on third down. That may be the biggest difference between Johnson and Harris, with the latter often ceding third-down duties to Warren. Warren could face a bigger challenge for his passing-game role. The Steelers also signed third-down specialist Kenneth Gainwell in free agency, who could see the occasional change-of-pace rep.

The Steelers averaged an 11th-best 127.4 rushing yards per contest in 2024, but they got 444 rushing yards from quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Whether it's Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph under center in 2025, they'll have a far less mobile quarterback in the lineup. More of that responsibility will fall on the running back's shoulders, and Johnson should carry a large load.