Early 2025 NFL All-Rookie Team: Offense

Every NFL campaign, a new wave of first-year ballplayers arrive with something to prove. The offensive side of the ball grabs headlines annually, and many young players look set to make an impact early on.

Below, I’ll spotlight a group of rookies primed to shine based on scheme fit and opportunity. Whether they’re day-one starters or high-upside contributors in rotation roles, these rookies have the tools—and the landing spots—to shine in their debut seasons. Here is a projection for the 2025 All-Rookie Offensive Team in a base 11-personnel (1 RB/1 TE/3 WR) offensive package.

QB (1)

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (No. 1 overall)

Expectations remain high for Cam Ward internally, but as an organization, Tennessee isn’t expected to turn too many heads in 2025. It’s the perfect platform for Ward to slowly ease into the speed of the NFL game while his elite gifts as a passer transition from the ACC. Tennessee doesn’t possess any gamebreakers at its skill positions, but the presence of a solid front five should allow Ward to elevate the skill sets around him.

RB (1)

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos (No. 60 overall)

Sure, Ashton Jeanty (Raiders) and Omarion Hampton (Chargers) were considered here also, but I can’t deny the fit and player that RJ Harvey is, and what he could provide to a budding offense. With little challenge expected from Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin to steal a ton of carries, Harvey will serve as Denver’s RB1 from the get-go in what should be an ideal scenario to face light boxes. Attention will center on QB Bo Nix and a group of talented WRs, presenting a clear path for production for the powerful and shifty Harvey.

TE (1)

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts (No. 14 overall)

Not only will Tyler Warren serve as the Colts’ security blanket on third down, for whomever starts under center, his presence up the seam and as a blocker in the ground game will expand the playbook. One of the 2025 class’ most versatile playmakers, Warren is a modern-day flex weapon that is too quick for linebackers and too big for safeties. The game is about finding mismatches, and Warren’s hands, toughness, and ability to find open grass from varying alignments showcase a high-floor, high-ceiling contributor.

WR (3)

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 2 overall)

Signs from rookie minicamp in Jacksonville point toward Travis Hunter making his earliest impact at wideout. An elite-level playmaker with all of the traits and tools to become a potential All-Pro at the position down the road, he and 2024 first-rounder Brian Thomas Jr. could quickly showcase one of the NFL’s premier young duos on the outside. You can’t double both players, and picking your poison will be a challenge for opposing defensive coordinators for years to come. And with that being said, I’m not sure if there are many corners in football that I’d take one-on-one against Hunter in space. He’ll make an impact early and often in 2025.

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears (No. 39 overall)

There’s a long list of talent in Chicago with only one ball to go around, but Luther Burden III is expected to serve as head coach Ben Johnson’s de facto Amon-Ra St. Brown this fall and in the years to come. Rome Odunze, D.J. Moore, Cole Kmet, and first-round TE Colston Loveland are all expected to earn heavy touches as well, but Burden’s explosiveness with the ball in his hands, along with his natural hands and easy acceleration, showcase a three-level playmaker within any offense in the sport. His film at Missouri was underwhelming at times, but expect Johnson to take the reins off of the former 5-star recruit and allow him to do what he does best: create fireworks.

Jalen Royals, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 133 overall)

Patrick Mahomes has the unique ability to elevate any skill set around him, but the game of Jalen Royals should align seamlessly with what Kansas City wants in a perimeter playmaker. A drastically different player than his teammates in Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown, Royals’ physicality, toughness, and yards-after-catch ability should take pressure off of Mahomes to consistently create behind the pocket when things break down. In short, Royals can win in a variety of ways off the line of scrimmage, against man or zone, white touting the ability to take it for six from anywhere on the field. At 205 pounds, that’ll absolutely play.

Offensive Line (5)

Will Campbell, New England Patriots (No. 4 overall)

Will Campbell fits exactly what newly-minted head coach Mike Vrabel wants on his roster. Productive, tough, and an elite competitor, the former LSU standout should thrive quickly at the NFL level as the new blindside protector for second-year QB Drake Maye. Good on New England for adding two potential elite, All-Pro type of players (that correlate) to build their foundation around on offense.

Kelvin Banks Jr., New Orleans Saints (No. 9 overall)

With Kelvin Banks Jr. on one side and Taliese Fuaga on the other, the Saints will deploy one of football’s most fearsome yet youthful tackle tandems. Questions remain at quarterback, but the future at tackle for New Orleans is set for potentially the next decade.

Josh Conerly Jr., Washington Commanders (No. 29 overall)

While EDGE, WR, RB, and corner were the common talking points at this spot, general manager Adam Peters swayed from consensus to add one of the class’ pure athletes along the front five in Josh Conerly Jr. After adding Laremy Tunsil via trade a few months back, the addition of Conerly and Brandon Coleman last year (day-two pick), showcases a trend toward the trenches for Peters. An uber-athletic and fluid mover at 6-foot-5, Conerly’s ability to play up and down the front five will provide competition for those in place, and a skill set that will further expand the already deep Commanders playbook constructed by Kliff Kingsbury. Protecting QB Jayden Daniels remains priority No. 1 in Washington, and the addition of Conerly, although not a sexy one, is the type of pick that helps push you over the hump when late winter arrives. Currently, Conerly projects as the starting right tackle opposite of Tunsil with the versatility to slide inside, as well.

Tate Ratledge, Detroit Lions (No. 57 overall)

The Lions have consistently found early contributors along the front five over the years, and Tate Ratledge should be no different. Arguably the premier ‘pure’ guard in the class, Ratledge fits exactly what head coach Dan Campbell wants within the interior with the power to displace bodies in the ground game while possessing the feet and hips to slide and turn with the NFL’s elite IDLs in pass pro.

Jackson Slater, Tennessee Titans (No. 167 overall)

Jackson Slater may not earn consistent starter snaps in 2025, but if it were my guess, it won’t take long for him to work into the lineup. A physically imposing guard that projects rotationally up front behind starters Peter Skoronski (LG) and Kevin Zeitler (RG), he’s the long-term fix behind Zeitler and is a player I expect to open eyes in camp. There’s only a few linemen in the class whose tape consistently popped rep after rep, and if you don’t have your feet screwed into the ground, Slater will embarrass you along the line of scrimmage.

Honorable Mention: Emery Jones Jr., Baltimore Ravens (No. 91 overall)