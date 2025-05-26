5 Players Most Likely To Win NFL Protector of the Year Award

The NFL announced that they are introducing a "Protector of the Year" award during last week's Spring League Meeting. The honor will be awarded to the league's best offensive lineman during the 2025 season. The eventual recipient will be determined by a panel made up of six former All-Pro offensive linemen, including Jason Kelce and Andrew Whitworth.

It's about the time the league created an annual award to recognize the league's best offensive lineman. We've identified five potential candidates to win the first-ever Protector of the Year award.

Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has been the most consistent lineman in the NFL for more than a decade. The 11-time Pro Bowler remains the status quo for elite offensive tackle play. Williams was credited with allowing just one sack this past season.

Had this award been introduced in 2020 or earlier, Williams would already be a multi-time winner. The future Hall of Famer is an exemplary presence. Even a 37-year-old Williams should be considered a strong contender.

Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts

Quenton Nelson entered the league with terrific expectations, and he's consistently met his performance ceiling. The No. 6 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft is a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler. He's a force multiplier both in pass protection and as a run blocker.

Nelson has been consistently recognized by his peers despite the Indianapolis Colts' lack of success. In 2025, he'll be protecting Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones at quarterback. Will the Colts' lackluster outlook prevent Nelson from being a frontrunner?

Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey is arguably the best player at his position. Humphrey possesses elite athletic ability while also being physically imposing in a phone booth. The former Oklahoma standout continues to ascend, earning his debut First-Team All-Pro selection in 2024.

Humphrey has also made three consecutive Pro Bowls. The Chiefs are annual Super Bowl contenders, which undeniably increases Humphrey's chances of gaining league-wide recognition.

Lane Johnson, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson enjoyed another phenomenal campaign in 2024. Johnson earned his third-straight Pro Bowl nod (sixth overall) en route to second-team All-Pro honors. He also won his second Super Bowl.

The 35-year-old Johnson has shown no signs of slowing down. He recently signed an amended extension with the Eagles that keeps him under contract through 2027. The Eagles are contenders to repeat as Super Bowl champions, giving Johnson an opportunity for national exposure.

Dion Dawkins, OT, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins was the biggest champion for the Protector of the Year award. Now that Dawkins' mission has become reality, he'll be as motivated as ever to capture an honor he was the biggest public advocate for. Competitive toughness and annual improvement make the Rahway, New Jersey native a potential winner.