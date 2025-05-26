3 Teams That Should Sign Amari Cooper

Veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper remains available in free agency. The five-time Pro Bowler was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills last season. In total, Cooper recorded 44 receptions for 547 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The Bills declined interest in re-signing Cooper. The 30-year-old boundary playmaker is still capable of making a positive impact on an offense in 2025. Cooper's market should start heating up as training camp approaches.

Cooper is simply waiting for the right opportunity to reveal itself. He's a starting-caliber pass-catcher. With OTAs occurring around the league, we've identified potential landing spots via three ideal suitors.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues to recover from a torn ACL and MCL injury suffered in October. Aiyuk is unlikely to be at 100% health during training camp and the preseason. The 49ers need to consider his timeline, understanding he may be on a limited snap count to begin the season.

Elsewhere, veteran addition DeMarcus Robinson is also dealing with availability questions this offseason. That leaves Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings at the top of the 49ers' depth chart for now. There's going to be more pressure on quarterback Brock Purdy's shoulders after he signed a five-year contract extension worth $265 million ($53 million annually). The 49ers should load up on pass-catchers. Cooper would represent a quality addition.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints should be rebuilding. Following Derek Carr's unexpected retirement, they're holding an uninspiring quarterback competition this summer between rookie Tyler Shough, sophomore Spencer Rattler, and third-year QB Jake Haener. However, new head coach Kellen Moore and Cooper have a direct and lengthy connection that makes a reunion possible.

Moore was Cooper's offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons (2019-21). Throughout that stretch, he recorded consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns. If Shough wins the starting job as expected, the Saints are invested in his development as the No. 40 overall pick. Cooper would add veteran experience and production to the offense. His ability to seamlessly fit into Moore's scheme would be a bonus.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the offseason searching for more pass-catching depth. They made a splash when they acquired DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, they're back to square one after trading George Pickens to the Cowboys. There's little experience and productivity behind Metcalf.