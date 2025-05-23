What Could Aidan Hutchinson's Contract Extension Look Like?

Detroit Lions superstar EDGE Aidan Hutchinson has been medically cleared to return from last year's season-ending leg injury. It represents excellent news for all parties involved. Talks should immediately heat up regarding a contact extension, according to a report by Ian Rapoport.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Lions star Aidan Hutchinson is fully cleared, good news for on-the-field and very good news for a potential contract extension. pic.twitter.com/RLaxyNQwOw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2025

Before the injury, Hutchinson had recorded a league-leading 7.5 sacks, 45 pressures, and 19 total tackles through five contests. He was firmly establishing himself as one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL. The expectation is that Hutchinson will return to that form now that he's been medically cleared for physical contact.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has already exercised the fifth-year option on Hutchinson's rookie contract. The injury wasn't going to prevent the Lions from taking advantage of that benefit. Hutchinson is scheduled to earn a fully guaranteed $19.8 million in 2026, per Over The Cap. Any extension signed this summer would officially kick in for 2027 and beyond.

Significant developments have been made in the EDGE market this offseason. The Cleveland Browns signed six-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett to a four-year extension worth $160 million. Garrett became the first pass-rusher to sign a contract worth $40 million annually, making him the highest-paid defender in NFL history.

Just four days prior, Maxx Crosby inked an extension worth $35.5 million per season. Nick Bosa signed an extension with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 worth $170 million ($34 million per year), which still tops all EDGEs from a total value perspective. Two of the league's other difference-making pass rushers, T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson, are both attempting to negotiate new contracts this summer that would further shake up the market.

If the Lions sign Hutchinson to his extension before he returns to the field, it indicates they possess full confidence in him making a complete recovery. Therefore, it shouldn't impact Hutchinson's asking price in negotiations. The former Michigan standout should become one of the highest-paid EDGEs in the league.

Hutchinson could negotiate an extension in the neighborhood of a four-year agreement worth $150 million. This proposal would make Hutchinson the second-highest paid EDGE in league history behind Garrett. He'd earn $37.5 million annually, and the total guarantees should surpass $110 million, with Garrett and Bosa possessing more than $120 million in no-matter-what assurances.

The Lions really struggled to rush the passer following Hutchinson's injury in 2024. The defense finished tied for 24th in sacks with 37. In a move that signaled desperation, Holmes acquired veteran EDGE Za'Darius Smith at the trade deadline. No Lions defender recorded more than four QB takedowns, and Hutchinson concluded the season as their leading sack artist despite appearing in just five games.