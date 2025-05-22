Who's To Blame For Shemar Stewart Situation?

Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart continues to decline an opportunity to practice at the team's voluntary workout program due to a contract dispute. Stewart won't participate until he signs his rookie deal, according to reports. It's concerning that the discourse is causing him to miss valuable on-field reps.

Stewart wants his rookie contract to mirror that of the Bengals' most recent first-round picks, Amarius Mims and Myles Murphy, per team reporters. The situation remains ongoing while other rookies around the league are signing their contracts. Turner, the No. 17 overall selection, remains unsigned when even the No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, has already signed his deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Rookie contracts are mostly predetermined per the CBA, but there is certain language that can be negotiated. According to national NFL reporter Mike Florio, the percentage of compensation to be paid as a training-camp roster bonus throughout the duration of Stewart's rookie contract is where talks hit a snag. The belief is that the numbers offered by the Bengals reflected a lower percentage than the 17th overall pick received in last year’s draft.

The Bengals possess the knowledge required to get the deal across the finish line. They must offer Stewart the same percentage of his training camp signing bonus (or more) that Dallas Turner, the Minnesota Vikings' 17th overall selection in 2024, received. There is a clear precedent to be followed. There is no going backward.

To put it plainly, the Bengals are being cheap.

Stewart isn't the only contract-related distraction the Bengals are dealing with at their voluntary offseason program. Veteran defensive end Trey Hendrickson is holding out while attempting to negotiate a lucrative contract extension. Hendrickson is the Bengals' best pass rusher, and there's a world out there where Stewart plays the most snaps opposite him this season. Having both of them sidelined while first-year defensive coordinator Al Golden installs his defense is less than ideal.

Bengals DE Shemar Stewart, who does not have a signed contract, is continuing his holdout during today’s voluntary workout. pic.twitter.com/biqdai6KAk — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) May 20, 2025

The Bengals are counting on Stewart to be a key contributor during his rookie campaign. Missing valuable practice reps benefits nobody and threatens to delay his development. The Bengals are at fault and should accelerate their willingness to improve their contract offer.

The Bengals desperately need Stewart to be productive in 2025. As a defense in 2024, they finished tied for 26th in sacks (36.0) despite Hendrickson leading the entire league in that department with 17.5. No other Bengal recorded more than five QB takedowns. They finished 25th overall in yards allowed (348.3) and 26th in points allowed (25.5/game).

Stewart put forth one of the more memorable NFL Combine performances in recent memory. The Miami, Florida native ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds, faster than three running backs, five wide receivers, and all 14 participating tight ends. Stewart also leaped a 40-inch vertical (tied for fourth-highest among all prospects) and a 10-foot-11 broad (tied for seventh).