Every NFL season brings with it a fresh batch of storylines. While rookies naturally dominate the conversation with questions about potential, it’s often the returning players who face the most pressure to deliver. Whether they’re coming off an injury, stepping into a starting role for the first time, or fighting off the perception that their best days are behind them, plenty of returning players have something to prove. This list highlights several veterans who enter the upcoming season with the spotlight firmly fixed on their performance.

Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

When Wilson was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, there were immediate high hopes for the Michigan product. Unfortunately for Wilson and the Steelers, the rookie sustained an ankle injury that landed him on the injured reserve before the season even started. Wilson appeared in just one game for the Steelers last year before returning to the IR with a hamstring injury. With George Pickens now in Dallas, the Steelers will look for Wilson to share the WR2 duties with Calvin Austin III. There are still high hopes for the former Wolverine, but he must prove that he can stay healthy.

Dan Moore Jr., OT, Tennesee Titans

When Moore Jr. signed a four-year, $82 million contract with Tennessee this offseason, there was already going to be a lot of pressure on him to produce. Now that he will be protecting the blindside of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, the number of eyes on Moore will increase exponentially. No team wants its rookie quarterback getting hurt or rushing pass attempts, and a major key in avoiding both scenarios is a strong left tackle. The 27-year-old was right around the league average in his PFF scores last year, but now that the Titans have dealt him the fourth most valuable left tackle contract and asked him to protect the future of their franchise, everyone will be expecting well above average in 2025.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings

After missing his rookie season with a right knee injury, McCarthy finds himself as the QB1 for a team that went 14-3 last year with Sam Darnold under center. Minnesota is clearly poised for a playoff run, especially after bolstering both sides of the ball in free agency, so McCarthy will be the x-factor on how far this team goes. McCarthy is still developing, but with Justin Jefferson, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, catching his passes, the expectations for the second-year QB will be high. If McCarthy doesn’t perform this season, the Vikings could be looking for an immediate replacement who can better utilize the elite skill around him.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Washington Commanders

After Jayden Daniels’ electrifying rookie season, the Commanders have shifted into win-now mode. That became increasingly apparent for Lattimore when they drafted Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, potentially showing their lack of faith in Lattimore. This doubt is not unwarranted. Lattimore hasn’t played more than 10 games since 2021 and struggled with a hamstring injury throughout last season. At 29 years old, any significant injury could mean the end of Lattimore’s career, at least as a starter. This upcoming season is the former Saints cornerback’s chance to prove he can still play at an elite level and keep up with the kids.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Despite a nearly even touchdown-to-interception ratio and not yet living up to the hype that surrounded him coming out of Clemson, Jacksonville signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million contract last offseason. Throughout his college and pro career, the expectations for Lawrence have been massive, but this year might just top them all. With the Jaguars trading up to grab Travis Hunter in this year’s draft, the front office and fan base will be looking for a huge year for Lawrence and, hopefully, his second career playoff berth. If he can’t produce with one of the NFL’s top prospects lining up next to him, his seat will heat up quickly.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB, New York Giants

While the Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option this offseason, it seems like the former No. 5 overall pick may not be in their long-term plans. New York traded for Brian Burns and gave him $141 million last year before drafting the best defensive prospect in Abdul Carter in the 2025 draft. As the only one with an expiring contract, it seems like Thibodeaux may be the odd man out, but with one season left on his Giants contract, he still has a lot at stake. After career lows in almost every category last season, if the linebacker can return to his 2023 form, he could be looking at a lucrative contract offer and a chance to start fresh with a new team.

Von Miller, LB, Free Agent

Since being cut by the Buffalo Bills in March, Miller has been waiting for the right opportunity to join a team for the 2025 season. Despite being 36 years old, Miller put up six sacks as a rotational rusher last season, so he can still provide some value as a depth piece. With no talk of retirement just yet, the two-time Super Bowl champion will likely be looking for a short-term contract to finish out his career on his own terms. Even if Miller decides that 2025 will be his final season, there is no doubt that the future Hall of Famer will want to prove to himself that he can still compete in the NFL.

Jake Moody, K, San Francisco 49ers