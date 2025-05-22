3 Teams That Should Sign Keenan Allen

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is arguably the top remaining pass-catcher in free agency. Allen's market should start heating up as training camp approaches. The six-time Pro Bowler possesses enough leftover juice to make a positive impact on an offense in 2025.

Allen was traded from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2024 campaign. He recorded 70 receptions for 744 yards and six touchdowns for a struggling offense. The numbers were incredibly productive, proving he's still capable enough to defeat coverage.

Despite that, the Bears and Allen failed to reach terms on a contract extension. Allen is now waiting for the right opportunity to reveal itself. With OTAs occurring around the league, we've identified three potential landing spots.

Los Angeles Chargers

Allen played the first 11 seasons of his illustrious career with the Chargers. Could a reunion potentially come to fruition? The two sides amicably split last offseason due to Allen's bloated contract. That would no longer be an issue, with both parties now available to negotiate a new contract from scratch.

Chargers general manager Joe Horitz and head coach Jim Harbaugh have shown a willingness to reunite with former players. Fellow receiver Mike Williams rejoined the team earlier this offseason after going through a similar breakup with the organization in 2023. Williams has struggled to make consistent impacts in recent years. The Chargers could be a little overly reliant on him and rookie Tre Harris to fill out the depth chart next to Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. Allen would add another layer of security for quarterback Justin Herbert.

New York Jets

The New York Jets are resetting the culture under first-year general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn. Allen would be a terrific fit to help establish a new mentality in a previously toxic locker room. If Allen is willing to play for a non-Super Bowl contender in 2025, the Jets would make a ton of sense.

They lack pass-catching depth behind Garrett Wilson. Allen Lazard is still present, but could end up following Aaron Rodgers to his next destination. Josh Reynolds was a low-cost addition in free agency, and the Jets didn't draft a receiver until the fourth round when they selected Arian Smith. Starting quarterback Justin Fields would appreciate Allen's route-running reliability.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders should probably be rebuilding, but 73-year-old head coach Pete Carroll isn't particularly interested in that. That's precisely why the Raiders acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith in a trade this offseason. Carroll and general manager John Spytek are attempting to accelerate the process. They drafted running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall in a shared vision to field a competitive football team in 2025.