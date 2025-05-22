Are Bhayshul Tuten's Fumble Issues Chronic?

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten with the No. 104 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The plan is for Tuten to be a contributor in the backfield this campaign. That can't happen unless he improves his ball security issues.

The Jaguars hosted an OTA practice earlier this week and Tuten reportedly fumbled on his first carry in a live team setting. First-year Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was not pleased.

"He [Tuten] put the ball on the ground today, that kinda stands out," Coen said. "Good learning experience, first time in a live setting in the National Football League on your first carry. Hopefully, you learn something from that moment."

#Jaguars HC Liam Coen on how Bhayshul Tuten is looking:

Ball security was a recurring theme for Tuten throughout his two campaigns with the Hokies. The Paulsboro, New Jersey native fumbled on an astounding nine occasions across 2023 and 2024. Tuten will have a difficult time seeing the field if he doesn't showcase the ability to protect the offense from turnovers.

Tuten rushed for 2,022 yards and 25 touchdowns throughout his impressive stint at Virginia Tech. The dual-threat playmaker added 50 receptions, 320 yards, and four scores to his offensive totals as a pass-catcher. There's also a direct path to snaps in Jacksonville if he earns the coaching staff's trust.

Coen and new general manager James Gladstone inherited Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne at running back from the previous regime. They obviously possess an interest in making changes at the position, having drafted Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. in April. Etienne is the player who appears to be the odd man out, potentially.

Etienne is scheduled to enter a contract year after a career-worst season in 2024. The former Clemson standout rushed for just 558 yards (3.7 per carry). Bigsby replaced Etienne as Jacksonville's primary ball-carrier, rushing for a team-high 766 yards and seven touchdowns.

It's easy to see Jacksonville's vision for their backfield. Tuten is an athletic specimen whose skill set complements Bigsby's between-the-tackles approach. Tuten ran a position-best 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His results in the vertical jump (40.5 inches) and 10-yard split (1.49) also sat atop the leaderboard.

With Etienne likely on his way out, Tuten could be the lightning to Bigsby's thunder. That projection can't become reality unless Tuten stops putting the ball on the ground. Continued ball security issues could afford fellow rookie ball-carrier Allen Jr. more opportunity, or even extend Etienne's shelf life with the new staff.

Interestingly enough, Jacksonville's experienced rushers have also occasionally struggled with ball security. Etienne had five fumbles on 250 carries as a rookie. Bigsby has five career fumbles on 218 carries. Protecting the football will be a recurring theme for Coen at practice throughout training camp.